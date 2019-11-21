React Audio Spectrum

An audio spectrum visualizer for react.

Live Demo

Getting Started

< audio id = "audio-element" src = "path/to/your/song.mp3" autoPlay > </ audio > < AudioSpectrum id = "audio-canvas" height = {200} width = {300} audioId = { ' audio-element '} capColor = { ' red '} capHeight = {2} meterWidth = {2} meterCount = {512} meterColor = {[ { stop: 0 , color: '# f00 '}, { stop: 0.5 , color: '# 0CD7FD '}, { stop: 1 , color: ' red '} ]} gap = {4} />

you can also pass audio element to the component

this.audioEle = new Audio('path/to/your/song.mp3) < AudioSpectrum id = "audio-canvas" height = {200} width = {300} audioEle = {this.audioEle} />

if you use both audioId and audioEle props, the component will ignore audioEle .

Props

property description type default isRequired id canvas id number/string a random string false width canvas width number 300 false height canvas height number 200 false audioId id of the target audio element number/string - false audioEle target audio element audio object - false capColor color of caps string #FFF false capHeight height of caps string 2 false meterWidth width of meters number 2 false meterColor color of meters string/array [{stop: 0, color: '#f00'},{stop: 0.5, color: '#0CD7FD'},{stop: 1, color: 'red'}] false gap gap between meters number 10 false

Install

yarn add react-audio-spectrum or npm install react-audio-spectrum

Contributing

react-audio-spectrum is a free and open source react library, and I appreciate any help you're willing to give - whether it's fixing bugs, improving documentation, or suggesting new features.