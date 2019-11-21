An audio spectrum visualizer for react.
<audio id="audio-element"
src="path/to/your/song.mp3"
autoPlay
>
</audio>
<AudioSpectrum
id="audio-canvas"
height={200}
width={300}
audioId={'audio-element'}
capColor={'red'}
capHeight={2}
meterWidth={2}
meterCount={512}
meterColor={[
{stop: 0, color: '#f00'},
{stop: 0.5, color: '#0CD7FD'},
{stop: 1, color: 'red'}
]}
gap={4}
/>
this.audioEle = new Audio('path/to/your/song.mp3)
<AudioSpectrum
id="audio-canvas"
height={200}
width={300}
audioEle={this.audioEle}
/>
if you use both
audioId and
audioEle props, the component will ignore
audioEle.
|property
|description
|type
|default
|isRequired
|id
|canvas id
|number/string
|a random string
|false
|width
|canvas width
|number
|300
|false
|height
|canvas height
|number
|200
|false
|audioId
|id of the target audio element
|number/string
|-
|false
|audioEle
|target audio element
|audio object
|-
|false
|capColor
|color of caps
|string
|#FFF
|false
|capHeight
|height of caps
|string
|2
|false
|meterWidth
|width of meters
|number
|2
|false
|meterColor
|color of meters
|string/array
|[{stop: 0, color: '#f00'},{stop: 0.5, color: '#0CD7FD'},{stop: 1, color: 'red'}]
|false
|gap
|gap between meters
|number
|10
|false
yarn add react-audio-spectrum --save
or
npm install react-audio-spectrum --save
react-audio-spectrum is a free and open source react library, and I appreciate any help you're willing to give - whether it's fixing bugs, improving documentation, or suggesting new features.