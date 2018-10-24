A React Component using the Web Audio API to record, save, and play audio.
Live demo: danrouse.github.io/react-audio-recorder
The easiest way to use react-audio-recorder is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Webpack, Browserify, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/AudioRecorder.min.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install react-audio-recorder --save
The
<AudioRecorder> component can be instantiated with no properties to act as a simple client-side recorder/downloader.
onChange is called when a recording is finished, with the audio data passed as a blob.
import React as * from 'react';
import AudioRecorder from 'react-audio-recorder';
<AudioRecorder />
For more detailed usage examples, see the live demo.
|property
|type
|default
|Description
|initialAudio
|Blob
|An initial Blob of audio data
|downloadable
|boolean
true
|Whether to show a download button
|loop
|boolean
false
|Whether to loop audio playback
|filename
|string
'output.wav'
|Downloaded file name
|className
|string
''
|CSS class name on the container element
|style
|Object
{}
|Inline styles on the container element
|onAbort
() => void
|Callback when playback is stopped
|onChange
(AudioRecorderChangeEvent) => void
|Callback when the recording buffer is modified
|onEnded
() => void
|Callback when playback completes on its own
|onPause
() => void
|(NYI)
|onPlay
() => void
|Callback when playback begins
|onRecordStart
() => void
|Callback when recording begins
|playLabel
|string
|'🔊 Play'
|Button label
|playingLabel
|string
|'❚❚ Playing'
|Button label
|recordLabel
|string
|'● Record'
|Button label
|recordingLabel
|string
|'● Recording'
|Button label
|removeLabel
|string
|'✖ Remove'
|Button label
|downloadLabel
|string
|'💾 Save'
|Button label
This component is intended for use with short sounds only, such as speech samples and sound effects. The WAV encoder is not offloaded to a service worker, to make this component more portable. It is not space efficient either, recording at 1411kbps (16 bit stereo), so long recordings will drain the system of memory.
Because of its usage of the Web Audio API, react-audio-recorder is not compatible with any version of Internet Explorer (Edge is compatible).
To use the typescript watcher, run
npm run dev.