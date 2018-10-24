Audio Recorder

A React Component using the Web Audio API to record, save, and play audio.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: danrouse.github.io/react-audio-recorder

Installation

The easiest way to use react-audio-recorder is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Webpack, Browserify, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/AudioRecorder.min.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-audio-recorder --save

Usage

The <AudioRecorder> component can be instantiated with no properties to act as a simple client-side recorder/downloader. onChange is called when a recording is finished, with the audio data passed as a blob.

import React as * from 'react' ; import AudioRecorder from 'react-audio-recorder' ; < AudioRecorder />

For more detailed usage examples, see the live demo.

Properties

property type default Description initialAudio Blob An initial Blob of audio data downloadable boolean true Whether to show a download button loop boolean false Whether to loop audio playback filename string 'output.wav' Downloaded file name className string '' CSS class name on the container element style Object {} Inline styles on the container element onAbort () => void Callback when playback is stopped onChange (AudioRecorderChangeEvent) => void Callback when the recording buffer is modified onEnded () => void Callback when playback completes on its own onPause () => void (NYI) onPlay () => void Callback when playback begins onRecordStart () => void Callback when recording begins playLabel string '🔊 Play' Button label playingLabel string '❚❚ Playing' Button label recordLabel string '● Record' Button label recordingLabel string '● Recording' Button label removeLabel string '✖ Remove' Button label downloadLabel string '💾 Save' Button label

Notes

This component is intended for use with short sounds only, such as speech samples and sound effects. The WAV encoder is not offloaded to a service worker, to make this component more portable. It is not space efficient either, recording at 1411kbps (16 bit stereo), so long recordings will drain the system of memory.

Compatibility

Because of its usage of the Web Audio API, react-audio-recorder is not compatible with any version of Internet Explorer (Edge is compatible).

Development