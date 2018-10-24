openbase logo
rar

react-audio-recorder

by Dan Rouse
2.2.0 (see all)

A React Component using the Web Audio API to record, save, and play audio.

Overview

Readme

Audio Recorder

A React Component using the Web Audio API to record, save, and play audio.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: danrouse.github.io/react-audio-recorder

Installation

The easiest way to use react-audio-recorder is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Webpack, Browserify, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/AudioRecorder.min.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-audio-recorder --save

Usage

The <AudioRecorder> component can be instantiated with no properties to act as a simple client-side recorder/downloader. onChange is called when a recording is finished, with the audio data passed as a blob.

import React as * from 'react';
import AudioRecorder from 'react-audio-recorder';

<AudioRecorder />

For more detailed usage examples, see the live demo.

Properties

propertytypedefaultDescription
initialAudioBlobAn initial Blob of audio data
downloadablebooleantrueWhether to show a download button
loopbooleanfalseWhether to loop audio playback
filenamestring'output.wav'Downloaded file name
classNamestring''CSS class name on the container element
styleObject{}Inline styles on the container element
onAbort() => voidCallback when playback is stopped
onChange(AudioRecorderChangeEvent) => voidCallback when the recording buffer is modified
onEnded() => voidCallback when playback completes on its own
onPause() => void(NYI)
onPlay() => voidCallback when playback begins
onRecordStart() => voidCallback when recording begins
playLabelstring'🔊 Play'Button label
playingLabelstring'❚❚ Playing'Button label
recordLabelstring'● Record'Button label
recordingLabelstring'● Recording'Button label
removeLabelstring'✖ Remove'Button label
downloadLabelstring'💾 Save'Button label

Notes

This component is intended for use with short sounds only, such as speech samples and sound effects. The WAV encoder is not offloaded to a service worker, to make this component more portable. It is not space efficient either, recording at 1411kbps (16 bit stereo), so long recordings will drain the system of memory.

Compatibility

Because of its usage of the Web Audio API, react-audio-recorder is not compatible with any version of Internet Explorer (Edge is compatible).

Development

To use the typescript watcher, run npm run dev.

