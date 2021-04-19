This is a light React wrapper around the HTML5 audio tag. It provides the ability to manipulate the player and listen to events through a nice React interface.
npm install --save react-audio-player
Also be sure you have
react and
react-dom installed in your app at version 15 or above.
import ReactAudioPlayer from 'react-audio-player';
//...
<ReactAudioPlayer
src="my_audio_file.ogg"
autoPlay
controls
/>
See the example directory for a basic working example of using this project. To run it locally, run
npm install in the example directory and then
npm start.
See the audio tag documentation for detailed explanations of these attributes.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Notes
autoPlay
|Boolean
|false
|---
children
|Element
|null
|---
className
|String
|empty string
|---
controls
|Boolean
|false
|---
crossOrigin
|String
|empty string
|See MDN's article on CORS for more about this attribute.
controlsList
|String
|empty string
|For Chrome 58+. Only available in React 15.6.2+
id
|String
|empty string
|---
loop
|Boolean
|false
|---
muted
|Boolean
|false
|---
volume
|Number
|1.0
|---
preload
|String
|'metadata'
|---
src
|String
|empty string
|---
style
|Object
|---
|---
|Prop
|Type
|Description
listenInterval
|Number
|Indicates how often to call the
onListened prop during playback, in milliseconds. Default is 10000.
onAbort
|Function
|called when unloading the audio player, like when switching to a different src file. Passed the event.
onCanPlay
|Function
|called when enough of the file has been downloaded to be able to start playing. Passed the event.
onCanPlayThrough
|Function
|called when enough of the file has been downloaded to play through the entire file. Passed the event.
onEnded
|Function
|called when playback has finished to the end of the file. Passed the event.
onError
|Function
|called when the audio tag encounters an error. Passed the event.
onListen
|Function
|called every
listenInterval milliseconds during playback. Passed the event.
onPause
|Function
|called when the user pauses playback. Passed the event.
onPlay
|Function
|called when the user taps play. Passed the event.
onSeeked
|Function
|called when the user drags the time indicator to a new time. Passed the event.
onVolumeChanged
|Function
|called when the user changes the volume, such as by dragging the volume slider
onLoadedMetadata
|Function
|called when the metadata for the given audio file has finished downloading. Passed the event.
You can get direct access to the underlying audio element. First get a ref to ReactAudioPlayer:
<ReactAudioPlayer
ref={(element) => { this.rap = element; }}
/>
Then you can access the audio element like this:
this.rap.audioEl
This is especially useful if you need access to read-only attributes of the audio tag such as
buffered and
played. See the audio tag documentation for more on these attributes.