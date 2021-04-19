openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rap

react-audio-player

by Justin McCandless
0.17.0 (see all)

A simple React wrapper on the HTML5 audio tag

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.6K

GitHub Stars

468

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Audio Player

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

React Audio Player

This is a light React wrapper around the HTML5 audio tag. It provides the ability to manipulate the player and listen to events through a nice React interface.

Installation

npm install --save react-audio-player

Also be sure you have react and react-dom installed in your app at version 15 or above.

Usage

import ReactAudioPlayer from 'react-audio-player';
//...
<ReactAudioPlayer
  src="my_audio_file.ogg"
  autoPlay
  controls
/>

Example

See the example directory for a basic working example of using this project. To run it locally, run npm install in the example directory and then npm start.

Props

Props - Native/React Attributes

See the audio tag documentation for detailed explanations of these attributes.

PropTypeDefaultNotes
autoPlayBooleanfalse---
childrenElementnull---
classNameStringempty string---
controlsBooleanfalse---
crossOriginStringempty stringSee MDN's article on CORS for more about this attribute.
controlsListStringempty stringFor Chrome 58+. Only available in React 15.6.2+
idStringempty string---
loopBooleanfalse---
mutedBooleanfalse---
volumeNumber1.0---
preloadString'metadata'---
srcStringempty string---
styleObject------

Props - Events

PropTypeDescription
listenIntervalNumberIndicates how often to call the onListened prop during playback, in milliseconds. Default is 10000.
onAbortFunctioncalled when unloading the audio player, like when switching to a different src file. Passed the event.
onCanPlayFunctioncalled when enough of the file has been downloaded to be able to start playing. Passed the event.
onCanPlayThroughFunctioncalled when enough of the file has been downloaded to play through the entire file. Passed the event.
onEndedFunctioncalled when playback has finished to the end of the file. Passed the event.
onErrorFunctioncalled when the audio tag encounters an error. Passed the event.
onListenFunctioncalled every listenInterval milliseconds during playback. Passed the event.
onPauseFunctioncalled when the user pauses playback. Passed the event.
onPlayFunctioncalled when the user taps play. Passed the event.
onSeekedFunctioncalled when the user drags the time indicator to a new time. Passed the event.
onVolumeChangedFunctioncalled when the user changes the volume, such as by dragging the volume slider
onLoadedMetadataFunctioncalled when the metadata for the given audio file has finished downloading. Passed the event.

Advanced Usage

Access to the audio element

You can get direct access to the underlying audio element. First get a ref to ReactAudioPlayer:

<ReactAudioPlayer
  ref={(element) => { this.rap = element; }}
/>

Then you can access the audio element like this:

this.rap.audioEl

This is especially useful if you need access to read-only attributes of the audio tag such as buffered and played. See the audio tag documentation for more on these attributes.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
abduroshiyd1 Rating0 Reviews
8 months ago
MuhammadHuzaifaSheikhKarachi2 Ratings0 Reviews
Hi! I am a Subject and Solution-Oriented Web Developer with a wide variety of professional experiences. Being an expert in both back end and front end developme
October 3, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

rp
react-playerA React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia and DailyMotion
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
457K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
7Easy to Use
rha
react-h5-audio-playerReact audio player component with UI. It provides time indicator on both desktop and mobile devices.
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
mua
material-ui-audio-playerAudio player react component for material ui design
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rjm
react-jinke-music-player[Stop the maintenance] :musical_note: Maybe the best beautiful HTML5 responsive player component for react :)
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
961
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@vime/reactCustomizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

react-audio-player
www.npmjs.com2 years agoreact-audio-playerA simple React wrapper for the audio tag
yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
react-audio-player examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-audio-player examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-audio-player by viewing and forking react-audio-player example apps on CodeSandbox
How to Build a Music Streaming App with React using Auth0 and Cloudinary
dev.to4 months agoHow to Build a Music Streaming App with React using Auth0 and CloudinarySince its debut, music streaming has developed dramatically, and it is currently one of the most...