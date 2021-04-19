React Audio Player

This is a light React wrapper around the HTML5 audio tag. It provides the ability to manipulate the player and listen to events through a nice React interface.

Installation

npm install --save react-audio-player

Also be sure you have react and react-dom installed in your app at version 15 or above.

Usage

import ReactAudioPlayer from 'react-audio-player' ; < ReactAudioPlayer src = "my_audio_file.ogg" autoPlay controls />

Example

See the example directory for a basic working example of using this project. To run it locally, run npm install in the example directory and then npm start .

Props

Props - Native/React Attributes

See the audio tag documentation for detailed explanations of these attributes.

Prop Type Default Notes autoPlay Boolean false --- children Element null --- className String empty string --- controls Boolean false --- crossOrigin String empty string See MDN's article on CORS for more about this attribute. controlsList String empty string For Chrome 58+. Only available in React 15.6.2+ id String empty string --- loop Boolean false --- muted Boolean false --- volume Number 1.0 --- preload String 'metadata' --- src String empty string --- style Object --- ---

Props - Events

Prop Type Description listenInterval Number Indicates how often to call the onListened prop during playback, in milliseconds. Default is 10000. onAbort Function called when unloading the audio player, like when switching to a different src file. Passed the event. onCanPlay Function called when enough of the file has been downloaded to be able to start playing. Passed the event. onCanPlayThrough Function called when enough of the file has been downloaded to play through the entire file. Passed the event. onEnded Function called when playback has finished to the end of the file. Passed the event. onError Function called when the audio tag encounters an error. Passed the event. onListen Function called every listenInterval milliseconds during playback. Passed the event. onPause Function called when the user pauses playback. Passed the event. onPlay Function called when the user taps play. Passed the event. onSeeked Function called when the user drags the time indicator to a new time. Passed the event. onVolumeChanged Function called when the user changes the volume, such as by dragging the volume slider onLoadedMetadata Function called when the metadata for the given audio file has finished downloading. Passed the event.

Advanced Usage

Access to the audio element

You can get direct access to the underlying audio element. First get a ref to ReactAudioPlayer:

<ReactAudioPlayer ref={ ( element ) => { this .rap = element; }} />

Then you can access the audio element like this:

this .rap .audioEl