English | 简体中文
recording audio and drawing the curve. support for converting the audio to wav.
Check out the demo.
npm install react-audio-analyser --save
import React, {Component} from "react";
import "./index.css";
import AudioAnalyser from "react-audio-analyser"
export default class demo extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
status: ""
}
}
componentDidMount() {
}
controlAudio(status) {
this.setState({
status
})
}
changeScheme(e) {
this.setState({
audioType: e.target.value
})
}
render() {
const {status, audioSrc, audioType} = this.state;
const audioProps = {
audioType,
// audioOptions: {sampleRate: 30000}, // 设置输出音频采样率
status,
audioSrc,
timeslice: 1000, // timeslice（https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/MediaRecorder/start#Parameters）
startCallback: (e) => {
console.log("succ start", e)
},
pauseCallback: (e) => {
console.log("succ pause", e)
},
stopCallback: (e) => {
this.setState({
audioSrc: window.URL.createObjectURL(e)
})
console.log("succ stop", e)
},
onRecordCallback: (e) => {
console.log("recording", e)
},
errorCallback: (err) => {
console.log("error", err)
}
}
return (
<div>
<AudioAnalyser {...audioProps}>
<div className="btn-box">
{status !== "recording" &&
<i className="iconfont icon-start" title="开始"
onClick={() => this.controlAudio("recording")}></i>}
{status === "recording" &&
<i className="iconfont icon-pause" title="暂停"
onClick={() => this.controlAudio("paused")}></i>}
<i className="iconfont icon-stop" title="停止"
onClick={() => this.controlAudio("inactive")}></i>
</div>
</AudioAnalyser>
<p>choose output type</p>
<select name="" id="" onChange={(e) => this.changeScheme(e)} value={audioType}>
<option value="audio/webm">audio/webm（default）</option>
<option value="audio/wav">audio/wav</option>
<option value="audio/mp3">audio/mp3</option>
</select>
</div>
);
}
}
|Properties
|Description
|Default
|IsRequired
status
recording start ,
paused pause ,
inactive stop
|undefined
|yes
audioType
|audio output type
|audio/webm
|no
timeslice
|The number of milliseconds to record into each Blob
|undefined
|no
audioSrc
|window.URL.createObjectURL of output audio blob ,when the prop set, showing the audio control list
|null
|no
startCallback
|Function triggered after starting(resuming) recording
|undefined
|no
pauseCallback
|Function triggered after pausing recording
|undefined
|no
stopCallback
|Function triggered after stoping recording
|undefined
|no
onRecordCallback
|Function triggered after setting timeslice or stoping recording
|undefined
|no
errorCallback
|Function triggered after error
|undefined
|no
backgroundColor
|audio canvas backgroundColor
|rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)
|no
strokeColor
|audio canvas strokeColor
|#ffffff
|no
className
|audio canvas css classname
|audioContainer
|no
audioBitsPerSecond
|audioBitsPerSecond
|128000
|no
width
|audio canvas width
|500px
|no
height
|audio canvas height
|100px
|no
audioOptions
|output audio/wav options
|{}
|no
audioOptions.sampleRate
|output audio/wav sampleRate
|no
MIT