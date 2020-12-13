English | 简体中文

recording audio and drawing the curve. support for converting the audio to wav.

Demo

Check out the demo.

Installation

npm install react-audio-analyser --save

Features

Record audio and show the curve

Support output audio/wav,audio/mp3,audio/webm

Various state callbacks

Support the introduction of multiple components(reference)

Example

import React, {Component} from "react" ; import "./index.css" ; import AudioAnalyser from "react-audio-analyser" export default class demo extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .state = { status : "" } } componentDidMount() { } controlAudio(status) { this .setState({ status }) } changeScheme(e) { this .setState({ audioType : e.target.value }) } render() { const {status, audioSrc, audioType} = this .state; const audioProps = { audioType, status, audioSrc, timeslice : 1000 , startCallback : ( e ) => { console .log( "succ start" , e) }, pauseCallback : ( e ) => { console .log( "succ pause" , e) }, stopCallback : ( e ) => { this .setState({ audioSrc : window .URL.createObjectURL(e) }) console .log( "succ stop" , e) }, onRecordCallback : ( e ) => { console .log( "recording" , e) }, errorCallback : ( err ) => { console .log( "error" , err) } } return ( < div > < AudioAnalyser { ...audioProps }> < div className = "btn-box" > {status !== "recording" && < i className = "iconfont icon-start" title = "开始" onClick = {() => this.controlAudio("recording")}> </ i > } {status === "recording" && < i className = "iconfont icon-pause" title = "暂停" onClick = {() => this.controlAudio("paused")}> </ i > } < i className = "iconfont icon-stop" title = "停止" onClick = {() => this.controlAudio("inactive")}> </ i > </ div > </ AudioAnalyser > < p > choose output type </ p > < select name = "" id = "" onChange = {(e) => this.changeScheme(e)} value={audioType}> < option value = "audio/webm" > audio/webm（default） </ option > < option value = "audio/wav" > audio/wav </ option > < option value = "audio/mp3" > audio/mp3 </ option > </ select > </ div > ); } }

Properties Description Default IsRequired status recording start , paused pause , inactive stop undefined yes audioType audio output type audio/webm no timeslice The number of milliseconds to record into each Blob undefined no audioSrc window.URL.createObjectURL of output audio blob ,when the prop set, showing the audio control list null no startCallback Function triggered after starting(resuming) recording undefined no pauseCallback Function triggered after pausing recording undefined no stopCallback Function triggered after stoping recording undefined no onRecordCallback Function triggered after setting timeslice or stoping recording undefined no errorCallback Function triggered after error undefined no backgroundColor audio canvas backgroundColor rgba(0, 0, 0, 1) no strokeColor audio canvas strokeColor #ffffff no className audio canvas css classname audioContainer no audioBitsPerSecond audioBitsPerSecond 128000 no width audio canvas width 500px no height audio canvas height 100px no audioOptions output audio/wav options {} no audioOptions.sampleRate output audio/wav sampleRate no

License

MIT

TODO