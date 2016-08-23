openbase logo
rai

react-atv-img

by Keyan Zhang
0.1.1 (see all)

A port of @drewwilson’s atvImg (Apple TV 3D parallax effect) library in React.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

197

GitHub Stars

313

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Parallax, React 3D

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-atv-img

A port of @drewwilson’s amazing atvImg (Apple TV 3D parallax effect) library in React. It supports both touch and mouse events.

Install

npm install --save react-atv-img

Demo

http://keyanzhang.github.io/react-atv-img

GIF

Or run it locally:

git clone https://github.com/keyanzhang/react-atv-img/
cd react-atv-img
npm install
npm run example

Then navigate to http://localhost:3000/

API

Props

static propTypes = {
  layers: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.string).isRequired,
  isStatic: PropTypes.bool,
  staticFallback: PropTypes.string,
  className: PropTypes.string,
  style: PropTypes.object,
};

Data

  • layers: Required. An array of image URLs. The images will be stacked on top of each other and the last element will be at the top.
  • isStatic: Optional. A boolean value. When it evaluates to true, it disables the parallax effect, and shows the flattened image (staticFallback) instead.
  • staticFallback: Optional. A flattened image that contains all the layers.

Styling: use the following options to set up the width/height of the entire component

  • className: Optional.
  • style: Optional.

Example

import AtvImg from 'react-atv-img';

<AtvImg
  layers={[
    'http://kloc.pm/images/back.png',
    'http://kloc.pm/images/front.png',
  ]}
  staticFallback="http://kloc.pm/images/kloc-icon-flattened.jpg"
  isStatic={false}
  className={'thisIsOptional'}
  style={{ width: 320, height: 190 }}
/>

License

MIT

