A port of @drewwilson’s amazing atvImg (Apple TV 3D parallax effect) library in React. It supports both touch and mouse events.
npm install --save react-atv-img
http://keyanzhang.github.io/react-atv-img
Or run it locally:
git clone https://github.com/keyanzhang/react-atv-img/
cd react-atv-img
npm install
npm run example
Then navigate to http://localhost:3000/
static propTypes = {
layers: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.string).isRequired,
isStatic: PropTypes.bool,
staticFallback: PropTypes.string,
className: PropTypes.string,
style: PropTypes.object,
};
layers: Required. An array of image URLs. The images will be stacked on top of each other and the last element will be at the top.
isStatic: Optional. A boolean value. When it evaluates to
true, it disables the parallax effect, and shows the flattened image (
staticFallback) instead.
staticFallback: Optional. A flattened image that contains all the layers.
className: Optional.
style: Optional.
import AtvImg from 'react-atv-img';
<AtvImg
layers={[
'http://kloc.pm/images/back.png',
'http://kloc.pm/images/front.png',
]}
staticFallback="http://kloc.pm/images/kloc-icon-flattened.jpg"
isStatic={false}
className={'thisIsOptional'}
style={{ width: 320, height: 190 }}
/>
MIT