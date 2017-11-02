A decorator for script lazy loading on react component.
Some component may depend on other vendors which you may not want to load them until you really need them. So here it is, use High Order Component to decorate your component and it will handle lazy loading for you, it support parallel and sequential loading.
npm install --save react-async-script-loader
scriptLoader(...scriptSrc)([WrappedComponent])
scriptSrc can be a string of source or an array of source.
scriptSrc will be loaded sequentially, but array of source will be loaded parallelly. It also cache the loaded script to avoid duplicated loading. More lively description see use case below.
Decorated component will receive following properties:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|isScriptLoaded
|Boolean
|Represent scripts loading process is over or not, maybe part of scripts load failed.
|isScriptLoadSucceed
|Boolean
|Represent all scripts load successfully or not.
|onScriptLoaded
|Function
|Triggered when all scripts load successfully.
You can use it to decorate your component.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import scriptLoader from 'react-async-script-loader'
class Editor extends Component {
...
componentWillReceiveProps ({ isScriptLoaded, isScriptLoadSucceed }) {
if (isScriptLoaded && !this.props.isScriptLoaded) { // load finished
if (isScriptLoadSucceed) {
this.initEditor()
}
else this.props.onError()
}
}
componentDidMount () {
const { isScriptLoaded, isScriptLoadSucceed } = this.props
if (isScriptLoaded && isScriptLoadSucceed) {
this.initEditor()
}
}
...
}
export default scriptLoader(
[
'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js',
'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/marked/0.3.5/marked.min.js'
],
'/assets/bootstrap-markdown.js'
)(Editor)
The example above means that the
jquery and
marked will be loading parallelly, and after loaded these 2 vendors, load
bootstrap-markdown sequentially.
It is possible that some script will be failed to load. ScriptLoader will cache the script that load successfully and will remove the script node which fail to load before.
Currently, if you try to reload scripts, you have to remount your component.
And it's cooler if you use decorator syntax. (ES7)
@scriptLoader(
[
'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js',
'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/marked/0.3.5/marked.min.js'
],
'/assets/bootstrap-markdown.js'
)
class Editor extends Component {
}
MIT