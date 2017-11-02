A decorator for script lazy loading on react component.

Description

Some component may depend on other vendors which you may not want to load them until you really need them. So here it is, use High Order Component to decorate your component and it will handle lazy loading for you, it support parallel and sequential loading.

Installation

npm install --save react-async-script-loader

API

scriptLoader(...scriptSrc)([WrappedComponent])

scriptSrc can be a string of source or an array of source. scriptSrc will be loaded sequentially, but array of source will be loaded parallelly. It also cache the loaded script to avoid duplicated loading. More lively description see use case below.

Properties

Decorated component will receive following properties:

Name Type Description isScriptLoaded Boolean Represent scripts loading process is over or not, maybe part of scripts load failed. isScriptLoadSucceed Boolean Represent all scripts load successfully or not. onScriptLoaded Function Triggered when all scripts load successfully.

How to use

You can use it to decorate your component.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import scriptLoader from 'react-async-script-loader' class Editor extends Component { ... componentWillReceiveProps ({ isScriptLoaded, isScriptLoadSucceed }) { if (isScriptLoaded && ! this .props.isScriptLoaded) { if (isScriptLoadSucceed) { this .initEditor() } else this .props.onError() } } componentDidMount () { const { isScriptLoaded, isScriptLoadSucceed } = this .props if (isScriptLoaded && isScriptLoadSucceed) { this .initEditor() } } ... } export default scriptLoader( [ 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js' , 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/marked/0.3.5/marked.min.js' ], '/assets/bootstrap-markdown.js' )(Editor)

The example above means that the jquery and marked will be loading parallelly, and after loaded these 2 vendors, load bootstrap-markdown sequentially.

It is possible that some script will be failed to load. ScriptLoader will cache the script that load successfully and will remove the script node which fail to load before.

Currently, if you try to reload scripts, you have to remount your component.

And it's cooler if you use decorator syntax. (ES7)

@scriptLoader( [ 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js' , 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/marked/0.3.5/marked.min.js' ], '/assets/bootstrap-markdown.js' ) class Editor extends Component { }

license

MIT