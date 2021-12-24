React Async Script Loader

*NOTE - These are the docs for the upcoming 1.0.0 release - for v0.11.1 documention go to tag here: 0.11.1

A React HOC for loading 3rd party scripts asynchronously. This HOC allows you to wrap a component that needs 3rd party resources, like reCAPTCHA or Google Maps, and have them load the script asynchronously.

Usage

Async Script HOC api

makeAsyncScriptLoader(getScriptUrl, options)(Component)

Component : The Component to wrap.

: The Component to wrap. getScriptUrl : string or function that returns the full URL of the script tag.

: string or function that returns the full URL of the script tag. options (optional): attributes : object : If the script needs attributes (such as data- attributes), then provide them as key/value pairs of strings and they will be added to the generated script tag. callbackName : string : If the script needs to call a global function when finished loading (for example: recaptcha/api.js?onload=callbackName ). Please provide the callback name here and it will be autoregistered on window for you. globalName : string : Can provide the name of the global that the script attaches to window . Async-script will pass this as a prop to the wrapped component. ( props[globalName] = window[globalName] ) removeOnUnmount : boolean default=false : If set to true removes the script tag when component unmounts. scriptId : string : If set, it adds the following id on the script tag.

(optional):

HOC Component props

const AsyncScriptComponent = makeAsyncScriptLoader(URL)(Component); < AsyncScriptComponent asyncScriptOnLoad = {callAfterScriptLoads} />

asyncScriptOnLoad : function : called after script finishes loading. using script.onload

Ref and forwardRef

react-async-script uses react's forwardRef method to pass along the ref applied to the wrapped component.

If you pass a ref prop you'll have access to your wrapped components instance. See the tests for detailed example.

Simple Example:

const AsyncHoc = makeAsyncScriptLoader(URL)(ComponentNeedsScript); class DisplayComponent extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this ._internalRef = React.createRef(); } componentDidMount() { console .log( "ComponentNeedsScript's Instance -" , this ._internalRef.current); } render() { return ( < AsyncHoc ref = {this._internalRef} /> )} }

Notes on Requirements

At least React@16.4.1 is required due to forwardRef usage internally.

Example

See https://github.com/dozoisch/react-google-recaptcha

export class ReCAPTCHA extends React . Component { componentDidUpdate(prevProps) { if (!prevProps.grecaptcha && this .props.grecaptcha) { this .props.grecaptcha.render( this ._container) } } render() { return ( <div ref={(r) => this._container = r} />) } } // recaptcha-wrapper.js import makeAsyncScriptLoader from "react-async-script"; import { ReCAPTCHA } from "./recaptcha"; const callbackName = "onloadcallback"; const URL = `https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=${callbackName}&render=explicit`; // the name of the global that recaptcha/api.js sets on window ie: window.grecaptcha const globalName = "grecaptcha"; export default makeAsyncScriptLoader(URL, { callbackName: callbackName, globalName: globalName, })(ReCAPTCHA); // main.js import ReCAPTCHAWrapper from "./recaptcha-wrapper.js" const onLoad = () => console.log("script loaded") React.render( <ReCAPTCHAWrapper asyncScriptOnLoad={onLoad} />, document.body );

Migration to 1.0

Component is now passed as a second function call

removeOnMount is now removeOnUnmount (typo fixed!)

exposeFuncs is no longer needed as it's done automatically!

-export default makeAsyncScriptLoader(ReCAPTCHA, getURL, { +export default makeAsyncScriptLoader(getURL, { callbackName, globalName, - removeOnMount: initialOptions.removeOnMount || false, + removeOnUnmount: initialOptions.removeOnUnmount || false, - exposeFuncs: ["getValue", "getWidgetId", "reset", "execute"], -}); +})(ReCAPTCHA);

Notes