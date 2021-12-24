*NOTE - These are the docs for the upcoming
1.0.0 release - for
v0.11.1 documention go to tag here: 0.11.1
A React HOC for loading 3rd party scripts asynchronously. This HOC allows you to wrap a component that needs 3rd party resources, like reCAPTCHA or Google Maps, and have them load the script asynchronously.
makeAsyncScriptLoader(getScriptUrl, options)(Component)
Component: The Component to wrap.
getScriptUrl: string or function that returns the full URL of the script tag.
options (optional):
attributes: object : If the script needs attributes (such as
data- attributes), then provide them as key/value pairs of strings and they will be added to the generated script tag.
callbackName: string : If the script needs to call a global function when finished loading (for example:
recaptcha/api.js?onload=callbackName). Please provide the callback name here and it will be autoregistered on
window for you.
globalName: string : Can provide the name of the global that the script attaches to
window. Async-script will pass this as a prop to the wrapped component. (
props[globalName] = window[globalName])
removeOnUnmount: boolean default=false : If set to
true removes the script tag when component unmounts.
scriptId: string : If set, it adds the following id on the script tag.
const AsyncScriptComponent = makeAsyncScriptLoader(URL)(Component);
// ---
<AsyncScriptComponent asyncScriptOnLoad={callAfterScriptLoads} />
asyncScriptOnLoad: function : called after script finishes loading. using
script.onload
react-async-script uses react's
forwardRef method to pass along the
ref applied to the wrapped component.
If you pass a
ref prop you'll have access to your wrapped components instance. See the tests for detailed example.
Simple Example:
const AsyncHoc = makeAsyncScriptLoader(URL)(ComponentNeedsScript);
class DisplayComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this._internalRef = React.createRef();
}
componentDidMount() {
console.log("ComponentNeedsScript's Instance -", this._internalRef.current);
}
render() { return (<AsyncHoc ref={this._internalRef} />)}
}
At least
React@16.4.1 is required due to
forwardRef usage internally.
See https://github.com/dozoisch/react-google-recaptcha
// recaptcha.js
export class ReCAPTCHA extends React.Component {
componentDidUpdate(prevProps) {
// recaptcha has loaded via async script
if (!prevProps.grecaptcha && this.props.grecaptcha) {
this.props.grecaptcha.render(this._container)
}
}
render() { return (
<div ref={(r) => this._container = r} />)
}
}
// recaptcha-wrapper.js
import makeAsyncScriptLoader from "react-async-script";
import { ReCAPTCHA } from "./recaptcha";
const callbackName = "onloadcallback";
const URL = `https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=${callbackName}&render=explicit`;
// the name of the global that recaptcha/api.js sets on window ie: window.grecaptcha
const globalName = "grecaptcha";
export default makeAsyncScriptLoader(URL, {
callbackName: callbackName,
globalName: globalName,
})(ReCAPTCHA);
// main.js
import ReCAPTCHAWrapper from "./recaptcha-wrapper.js"
const onLoad = () => console.log("script loaded")
React.render(
<ReCAPTCHAWrapper asyncScriptOnLoad={onLoad} />,
document.body
);
-export default makeAsyncScriptLoader(ReCAPTCHA, getURL, {
+export default makeAsyncScriptLoader(getURL, {
callbackName,
globalName,
- removeOnMount: initialOptions.removeOnMount || false,
+ removeOnUnmount: initialOptions.removeOnUnmount || false,
- exposeFuncs: ["getValue", "getWidgetId", "reset", "execute"],
-});
+})(ReCAPTCHA);
Pre
1.0.0 and -
React < React@16.4.1 support details in 0.11.1.