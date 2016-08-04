WebSockets are cool and awesome, but sometimes we don't get to choose our backend. So how can we still get the most recent data into our react app on a regular basis? Polling to the rescue!

Installation

react-async-poll requires React 0.14 or later.

npm install --save react-async- poll

Usage

... import React from 'react' ; import asyncPoll from 'react-async-poll' ; const WrappedComponent = ( { data } ) => { const list = data.map( ( { title } ) => < li > {title} </ li > ); return < ul > {list} </ ul > ; }; const onPollInterval = ( props, dispatch ) => { return dispatch(getNewData(props.id)); }; export default asyncPoll( 60 * 1000 , onPollInterval)(WrappedComponent);

Documentation

Connects a React component to a polling instance.

Arguments

[intervalDuration] (Number): If specified, this length of time in milliseconds will be used to determine how long to wait until the next call of the [onInterval] function once the returned promise resolves. The default value is 60000 .

(Number): If specified, this length of time in milliseconds will be used to determine how long to wait until the next call of the function once the returned promise resolves. The default value is . [onInterval([ownProps], dispatch)] (Function): If a Promise is returned, [onInterval] will initiate a setTimeout with the [intervalDuration] once the Promise has resolved. The dispatch parameter is only passed to [onInterval] if it is available in props, otherwise it will be undefined .

Remarks

The asyncPoll function needs to be invoked twice. The first time with the first two arguments described above (configuration), and a second time, with the last (the component): asyncPoll(intervalDuration, onInterval)(MyComponent) . This is because a higher-order component is just a function that takes an existing component and returns another component that wraps it.

It does not modify the passed React component. It returns a new, polling component, that you should use instead.

API Reference

Your component that is passed to asyncPoll is wrapped and passed its ownProps and an additional three that give you explicit control over the polling, if you have that use case.

Property Type Description isPolling boolean whether or not there is a polling instance in the wrapper component stopPolling function stops the polling in the wrapper component if not already stopped, handy if you want to stop the polling before it is done by default in componentWillUnmount startPolling function starts the polling in the wrapper component if not already polling

Todo

Add unit tests

License

MIT Licensed Copyright (c) Cameron Bourke 2016