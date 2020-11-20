The Platform

Web API's turned into React Hooks and Suspense-friendly React components. #useThePlatform

Install

Note: React 16.8+ is required for Hooks.

With npm

npm i the-platform --save

Or with yarn

yarn add the-platform

Examples

API

Hooks

Detect and retrieve current device Motion.

Returns

DeviceMotionEvent

Example

import { useDeviceMotion } from 'the-platform' ; const Example = () => { const { acceleration, rotationRate, interval } = useDeviceMotion(); };

Detect and retrieve current device orientation.

Returns

DeviceOrientationEvent

Example

import { useDeviceOrientation } from 'the-platform' ; const Example = () => { const { alpha, beta, gamma, absolute } = useDeviceOrientation(); };

Retrieve Geo position from the browser. This will throw a promise (must use with Suspense).

Arguments

PositionOptions

Returns

Position

Example

import { useGeoPosition } from 'the-platform' ; const Example = () => { const { coords : { latitude, longitude }, } = useGeoPosition(); };

Retrieve network status from the browser.

Returns

Object containing:

isOnline: boolean : true if the browser has network access. false otherwise.

offlineAt?: Date : Date when network connection was lost.

Example

import { useNetworkStatus } from 'the-platform' ; const Example = () => { const { isOnline, offlineAt } = useNetworkStatus(); };

Arguments

query: string | object : media query string or object (parsed by json2mq). defaultMatches: boolean : a boolean providing a default value for matches

Returns

match: boolean : true if the media query matches, false otherwise.

Example

import { useMedia } from 'the-platform' ; const Example = () => { const small = useMedia( '(min-width: 400px)' ); const medium = useMedia({ minWidth : 800 }); };

This will throw a promise (must use with Suspense).

Arguments

Object containing:

src: string : The script's URI.

import { useScript } from 'the-platform' ; const Example = () => { const _unused = useScript({ src : 'bundle.js' }); };

This will throw a promise (must use with Suspense).

Arguments

Object containing:

href: string : The stylesheet's URI.

: The stylesheet's URI. media?: string : Intended destination media for style information.

import { useStylesheet } from 'the-platform' ; const Example = () => { const _unused = useStylesheet({ href : 'normalize.css' }); };

Returns

Object containing:

x: number : Horizontal scroll in pixels ( window.pageXOffset ).

: Horizontal scroll in pixels ( ). y: number : Vertical scroll in pixels ( window.pageYOffset ).

Example

import { useWindowScrollPosition } from 'the-platform' ; const Example = () => { const { x, y } = useWindowScrollPosition(); };

Returns

Object containing:

width : Width of browser viewport ( window.innerWidth )

: Width of browser viewport ( ) height : Height of browser viewport ( window.innerHeight )

Example

import { useWindowSize } from 'the-platform' ; const Example = () => { const { width, height } = useWindowSize(); };

Components

Props

src: string

anything else you can pass to an <img> tag

import React from 'react' ; import { Img } from 'the-platform' ; function App ( ) { return ( < div > < h1 > Hello </ h1 > < React.Suspense maxDuration = {300} fallback = { ' loading... '}> < Img src = "https://source.unsplash.com/random/4000x2000" /> </ React.Suspense > </ div > ); } export default App;

Props

src: string

children?: () => React.ReactNode - This render prop will only execute after the script has loaded.

- This render prop will only execute after the script has loaded. anything else you can pass to a <script> tag

import React from 'react' ; import { Script } from 'the-platform' ; function App ( ) { return ( < div > < h1 > Load Stripe.js Async </ h1 > < React.Suspense maxDuration = {300} fallback = { ' loading... '}> < Script src = "https://js.stripe.com/v3/" async > {() => console .log( window .Stripe) || null } </ Script > </ React.Suspense > </ div > ); } export default App;

Props

src: string

anything else you can pass to a <video> tag

import React from 'react' ; import { Video } from 'the-platform' ; function App ( ) { return ( < div > < h1 > Ken Wheeler on a Scooter </ h1 > < React.Suspense maxDuration = {300} fallback = { ' loading... '}> < Video src = "https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1029780437437014016/pu/vid/360x640/QLNTqYaYtkx9AbeH.mp4?tag=5" preload = "auto" autoPlay /> </ React.Suspense > </ div > ); } export default App;

Props

src: string

anything else you can pass to a <audio> tag

import React from 'react' ; import { Audio } from 'the-platform' ; function App ( ) { return ( < div > < h1 > Meavy Boy - Compassion </ h1 > {/* source: http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Meavy_Boy/EP_71_to_20/Compassion */} < React.Suspense maxDuration = {300} fallback = { ' loading... '}> < Audio src = "https://file-dnzavydoqu.now.sh/" preload = "auto" autoPlay /> </ React.Suspense > </ div > ); } export default App;

Preload a resource with <link rel="preload"> . For more information check out MDN or the Google Developer Blog.

Props

href: string

as: string - resource type

import React from 'react' ; import { Preload, Script } from 'the-platform' ; function App ( ) { return ( <div> <h1>Preload</h1> <React.Suspense maxDuration={300} fallback={'loading...'}> <Preload href="https://js.stripe.com/v3/" rel="preload" as="script" /> <Script src="https://js.stripe.com/v3/" async /> </React.Suspense> </div> ); } export default App;

Lazy load a stylesheet.

Props

href: string

import React from 'react' ; import { Stylesheet } from 'the-platform' ; function App ( ) { return ( < div > < h1 > Styles </ h1 > < React.Suspense maxDuration = {300} fallback = { ' loading... '}> < Stylesheet href = "style.css" /> </ React.Suspense > </ div > ); } export default App;

