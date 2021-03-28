

React component and hook for declarative promise resolution and data fetching. Makes it easy to handle every state of the asynchronous process, without assumptions about the shape of your data or the type of request. Use it with fetch , Axios or other data fetching libraries, even GraphQL.

Zero dependencies

Works with promises, async/await and the Fetch API

Now with experimental Suspense support

Choose between Render Props, Context-based helper components or the useAsync and useFetch hooks

and actions Automatic re-run using watch or watchFn prop

or prop Accepts onResolve , onReject and onCancel callbacks

, and callbacks Supports abortable fetch by providing an AbortController

Supports optimistic updates using setData

Supports server-side rendering through initialValue

Written in TypeScript, ships with type definitions

Works well in React Native too!

Upgrading to v9 Version 9 comes with a minor breaking change. See Upgrading for details.

