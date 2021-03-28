React component and hook for declarative promise resolution and data fetching. Makes it easy to handle every
state of the asynchronous process, without assumptions about the shape of your data or the type of request.
Use it with
fetch, Axios or other data fetching libraries, even GraphQL.
useAsync and
useFetch hooks
isPending,
startedAt,
finishedAt, et al metadata
cancel and
reload actions
watch or
watchFn prop
onResolve,
onReject and
onCancel callbacks
setData
initialValue
Upgrading to v9
Version 9 comes with a minor breaking change. See Upgrading for details.
