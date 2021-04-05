React Aspen is the most performant solution for displaying
nested trees dynamic nested trees in React apps.
It's uses lightning fast
TypedArrays to represent the data and
react-window for super-efficient rendering. You define what needs to be rendered
and Aspen figures out the how, while leaving you 100% incharge of the looks.
React aspen is used by some of sweetest companies around the planet:
react-aspen?
Uint32Array for
initially visible items and then uses diff/patch technique thereafter for when subsequent nodes are expanded or collapsed. During benchmarks (expanding/collapsing
nodes), Aspen was
150x faster than
react-virtualized-tree which uses recursive flattening and
4x faster than VSCode's TreeView which uses
"linked-lists" as the data container (see below for flamegraph)
Uint32Arrays internally to represent the flattened structure, this is awesome since
TypedArrays are way faster than regular
Arrays in all
the operations, especially splicing and lookups. While benchmarking,
TypedArrays were found to be
5x
times faster than regular
Arrays when tested in Safari.
#peekABoo will do just that.
#openDirectory,
#closeDirectory,
#ensureVisible, you name it!
#promptRename
or
#promptNewFile and setup your renderer to render the passed
<ProxiedInput/> component as you like.
Drag,
Drop,
Add,
Move,
Remove anything and anywhere, Aspen will seamlessly apply that update while preserving tree expansion state, once again, without recursion.
Updates like these get applied like "patches" thus nothing gets lost.
:not selector).
These were just some of the awesome features Aspen has to offer. Aspen is a very low-level library with a lot of very low-level API's. With that said, your imagination is now the limit!
* Decorations system is not part of the core lib, instead its shipped separately as
aspen-decorationspackage, see its
READMEfor how to wire it up with
react-aspen
vscode and
react-aspen were put head-to-head and stress tested by repeatedly expanding and collapsing
node_modules directory which contained
562 directories. That is
562 items coming in and out of view on each expand and collapse respectively.
Each click event lead to toggling of directory state and an immediate render.
Tested on Intel i7 4700HQ 2.4GHZ 4 Cores / Nvidia GTX 860M (under normal workload and no throttling was enabled)
npm i react-aspen
Since
react-aspen is a low-level package, it does require little bit of love on your side. But once setup properly, you'll be set for eternity.
It is highly recommended that you fork off of
react-aspen-demo which has almost all of the features implemented and
ready-to-go. Features like keyboard shortcuts, dragging-dropping and other bunch of cool stuff. Once you fork, please give back by creating a pull request should you
make a change. That helps all of us.
As an alternative to forking, you can consider making it a git submodule in your project.
Here's a very stripped down version of what it takes to get Aspen going:
// MyCustomisedFileTree.tsx
import * as React from 'react'
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { TreeModel, FileTree, IBasicFileSystemHost, IFileEntryItem, IItemRenderer, IItemRendererProps, ItemType } from 'react-aspen'
// ...
const host: IBasicFileSystemHost = {
pathStyle: 'unix', // or 'win32'
getItems: (path: string): IFileEntryItem[] => {
// ...
}
}
const treeModel: TreeModel = new TreeModel(host, '/absolute/path/that/will/act/as/root')
class FileEntryItem extends React.Component {
// ...
}
ReactDOM.render(
<FileTree
height={500}
width={300}
itemHeight={FileEntryItem.renderedHeight}
model={treeModel}>
{({item, itemType}) => <FileEntryItem item={item} itemType={itemType} />}
</FileTree>,
document.getElementById('app'))
Above example only describes the moving parts it takes to get Aspen operational,
react-aspen-demohas everything you need to use it in a production app.
Aspen comes with a decoration system to ease styling/tagging things for you. You can define a set of classnames (or "tags") to be applied to an item, optionally
all of its children (you can use negations, like CSS's
:not selector). Decoration engine will keep all the inheritances and negations up to date even when a
node changes its parent.
See
aspen-decorations for an example on how to wire it up with
react-aspen.
This project is written using
TypeScript and all the API is documented using
TypeDoc which can be found here.
At this point I do not plan to work on porting aspen to other framworks (
vue,
angular or vanilla). But good news is, 95% of what makes
react-aspen come to life
is available as separate standalone package called
aspen-tree-model. Most of the features listed above are
actually part of
aspen-tree-model package (except logic for inline prompts, since it's a UI thing). I believe it should be fairly easy to make that work. If you do
bring aspen to another framework, please open a issue/PR so we can add that to this readme.
Licensed under MIT license. If you use this package in your app or product please consider crediting as you see fit. Not required, but would be nice 🙂