React Aspect Ratio

This is a React implementation for aspect ratio placeholder preventing browser reflow before browser downloads and renders your component.

Cumulative Layout Shift

Demo

Inspired by Thierry Koblentz

Original idea from Sérgio Gomes

You can also read a detail post by Chris Coyier

Why

Most common use case is image loading. If you are not define dimensions for your image tag, browser will assume its a square size of image before image loaded. Hence you will see browser reflow your layout (layout shift) after image loaded.

If you define a hard dimensions, it might not fit a responsive design.

How

This library using a pseudo element to create space based on the aspect ratio. For browser supporting aspect-ratio property (Chromium 88, Firefox 87, and Safari Technology Preview 118), the style will be adopted to the pseudo element.

Other browsers will be using what people call "Padding trick" - creating a wrapper html tag with zero height and a percentage of padding-bottom to perserve space. ( padding-bottom will be percentage of your component width).

This library also utilizes CSS variable for modern browser as well as CSS calc API to minimized the style needed for different padding value.

Browser Support

We replies on CSS custom property and CSS calc function.

Installation

via yarn

$ yarn add react-aspect-ratio

or via npm

npm install react-aspect-ratio

Usage

Props

Props Type Default Description ratio string/number 1 Aspect ratio of your component, could be number or string like width/height other props Object {style: {--aspect-ratio: ${ratio}} } Any props to your React component, the library will add --aspect-ratio to your style object children React Element Single DOM element

You will need to import 'react-aspect-ratio/aspect-ratio.css'

Note

import { AspectRatio } from 'react-aspect-ratio' ; import AspectRatio from 'react-aspect-ratio' ;

import { AspectRatio } from 'react-aspect-ratio' ; const RatioImage = () => ( < AspectRatio ratio = "3/4" style = {{ maxWidth: ' 400px ' }}> < img src = "https://c1.staticflickr.com/4/3896/14550191836_cc0675d906.jpg" /> </ AspectRatio > );

import { AspectRatio } from 'react-aspect-ratio' ; const RatioIframe = () => ( < AspectRatio ratio = "560/315" style = {{ maxWidth: ' 560px ' }}> < iframe src = "https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bku71V5f66g" frameBorder = "0" allowFullScreen /> </ AspectRatio > );

Can also use for background image

import { AspectRatio } from 'react-aspect-ratio' ; < AspectRatio ratio = {0.75} style = {{ maxWidth: ' 300px ', backgroundImage: ' url ( https: // c1.staticflickr.com / 4 / 3896 / 14550191836_cc0675d906.jpg )', backgroundSize: ' cover ' }} /> ;

CSS (Inspired by Thierry)

[style*="--aspect-ratio"] > :first-child { width : 100% ; } [style*="--aspect-ratio"] > img { height : auto; } [style*="--aspect-ratio"] { position : relative; } [style*="--aspect-ratio"] > :first-child { position : absolute; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; height : 100% ; } [style*="--aspect-ratio"] ::before { content : "" ; display : block; } @ supports not (aspect-ratio: 1 / 1 ) { [style*="--aspect-ratio"] ::before { height : 0 ; padding-bottom : calc (100% / (var(--aspect-ratio))); } } @ supports (aspect-ratio: 1 / 1 ) { [style*="--aspect-ratio"] ::before { aspect-ratio : calc (var(--aspect-ratio)); } }