Inspired by Thierry Koblentz
Original idea from Sérgio Gomes
You can also read a detail post by Chris Coyier
Most common use case is image loading. If you are not define dimensions for your image tag, browser will assume its a square size of image before image loaded. Hence you will see browser reflow your layout (layout shift) after image loaded.
If you define a hard dimensions, it might not fit a responsive design.
This library using a pseudo element to create space based on the aspect ratio.
For browser supporting
aspect-ratio property (Chromium 88, Firefox 87, and Safari Technology Preview 118), the style will be adopted to the pseudo element.
Other browsers will be using what people call "Padding trick" - creating a wrapper html tag with zero height and a percentage of
padding-bottom to perserve space. (
padding-bottom will be percentage of your component width).
This library also utilizes CSS variable for modern browser as well as CSS
calc API to minimized the style needed for different padding value.
We replies on CSS custom property and CSS
calc function.
via yarn
$ yarn add react-aspect-ratio
or via npm
$ npm install react-aspect-ratio
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|ratio
|string/number
|1
|Aspect ratio of your component, could be number or string like width/height
|other props
|Object
{style: {--aspect-ratio: ${ratio}} }
|Any props to your React component, the library will add
--aspect-ratio to your style object
|children
|React Element
|Single DOM element
You will need to
import 'react-aspect-ratio/aspect-ratio.css'
import { AspectRatio } from 'react-aspect-ratio'; // Recommended: if you are using React > 15.6
import AspectRatio from 'react-aspect-ratio'; // Deprecated: if you are using React <= 15.6
import { AspectRatio } from 'react-aspect-ratio';
const RatioImage = () => (
<AspectRatio ratio="3/4" style={{ maxWidth: '400px' }}>
<img src="https://c1.staticflickr.com/4/3896/14550191836_cc0675d906.jpg" />
</AspectRatio>
);
import { AspectRatio } from 'react-aspect-ratio';
const RatioIframe = () => (
<AspectRatio ratio="560/315" style={{ maxWidth: '560px' }}>
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bku71V5f66g" frameBorder="0" allowFullScreen />
</AspectRatio>
);
Can also use for background image
import { AspectRatio } from 'react-aspect-ratio';
<AspectRatio
ratio={0.75}
style={{
maxWidth: '300px',
backgroundImage: 'url(https://c1.staticflickr.com/4/3896/14550191836_cc0675d906.jpg)',
backgroundSize: 'cover'
}}
/>;
[style*="--aspect-ratio"] > :first-child {
width: 100%;
}
[style*="--aspect-ratio"] > img {
height: auto;
}
[style*="--aspect-ratio"] {
position: relative;
}
[style*="--aspect-ratio"] > :first-child {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
height: 100%;
}
[style*="--aspect-ratio"]::before {
content: "";
display: block;
}
@supports not (aspect-ratio: 1/1) {
[style*="--aspect-ratio"]::before {
height: 0;
padding-bottom: calc(100% / (var(--aspect-ratio)));
}
}
@supports (aspect-ratio: 1/1) {
[style*="--aspect-ratio"]::before {
aspect-ratio: calc(var(--aspect-ratio));
}
}
[style*="--aspect-ratio"] as a hook to target the appropriate boxes
aspect-ratio property if browser supported
aspect-ratio
calc() and
var() to calculate padding based on the value of the custom property