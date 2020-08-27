openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rat

react-aria-tooltip

by Erik Goens
1.8.0 (see all)

ReactJS ARIA tooltip

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

934

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Tooltip

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-aria-tooltip

Simple ReactJS component that adds the appropriate role, identification structure, and aria-hidden attribute for a tooltip.

This component leverages a style library called Styled Components to create and manage the visual approach.

Installation

To download or install react-aria-tooltip use your package manager of choice by running one of the following commands.

Via yarn

yarn install react-aria-tooltip

Via npm

npm install react-aria-tooltip

Usage

import ReactARIAToolTip from "react-aria-tooltip";

return (
  <ReactARIAToolTip message="Your custom message">
    <SomeTagOrComponent>Some content</SomeTagOrComponent>
  </ReactARIAToolTip>
);

Options

  1. message string that will display in the tooltip (required)
  2. eventType this can either be 'click' or 'hover' (default 'click')
  3. allowClickOnSelf this is only applicable to the click eventType. This value defines whether a click on the target element will also toggle the tooltip (default 'false')
  4. direction the placement of the tooltip. Can be one of four options 'top', 'bottom', 'right', 'left' (default 'top')
  5. duration this is only applicable to the click eventType. This value defines the amount of time the tooltip is present after the user clicks the target element (default 2000). If the value is 0 or false then the tooltip will persist until the user clicks outside of the bounds of any of the tooltip content and/or button.
  6. bgcolor controls the background color of the tooltip. (default '#000')

Note: Please use a color contrast checker such as http://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/ to make sure the font color, defaulted to white/#fff, works with your bgcolor value)

Storybook

React aria tooltip uses Storybook to validate UI behaviors and visual the rendering states. To see and test react-aria-tooltip run yarn run storybook after installing all packages by running yarn. This should start a local service at http://localhost:6006 where you can see the available directions (top, right, bottom, left) and events (click & hover) in UI wrapper.

Examples

Hover

<ReactARIAToolTip
  message="Tooltip text"
  eventType="hover"
  direction="bottom"
  bgcolor="#333"
>
  <span>Some text</span>
</ReactARIAToolTip>

Click (auto remove with duration)

<ReactARIAToolTip
  message="Something fancy"
  eventType="click"
  duration="500"
  bgcolor="red"
>
  <img src="../path/to/some/image" alt="" title="" />
</ReactARIAToolTip>

Click (remove with clicking outside of tooltip)

<ReactARIAToolTip
  message="Something fancy"
  eventType="click"
  duration="{false}"
  bgcolor="red"
>
  <img src="../path/to/some/image" alt="" title="" />
</ReactARIAToolTip>

Styling

All styles are handled inline but each element contains a CSS class so you can override what's necessary to override locally. Below is the basic structure for reference:

<div class="ra-tooltip-wrapper">
  <div class="ra-tooltip">
    <div class="ra-tooltip-message">
      <p>Tooltip text</p>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>

MIT Licensed

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rt
react-tooltipreact tooltip component
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
831K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation
rc-tooltipReact Tooltip
GitHub Stars
839
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
3.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
rea
@tippyjs/reactReact component for Tippy.js (official)
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
411K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
@chakra-ui/tooltip⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
216K
rp
react-popperOfficial library to use Popper on React projects
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
2.6/ 5
10
Top Feedback
9Poor Documentation
7Hard to Use
4Highly Customizable
victory-tooltipA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
170K
See 60 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial