A React component that helps you build accessible tabs, by providing keyboard interactions and ARIA attributes described in the WAI-ARIA Tab Panel Design Pattern.
Please check out the demo.
A React component that provides a style- and markup-agnostic foundation for fully accessible tab panels. You provide the inner elements: this module gives you "smart" wrapper components that will handle keyboard interactions and ARIA attributes.
If you think that this component could be even more accessible, please file an issue.
npm install react-aria-tabpanel
Dependencies:
The modular approach of this library means you're much better off building it into your code with a module bundling system like browserify or webpack.
But if you need a UMD version (which will include
focus-group, but of course not React), you can get it via npmcdm at
https://unpkg.com/react-aria-tabpanel@[version-of-choice]/umd/ariaTabPanel.js.
If you don't know about unpkg, read about it here.
var AriaTabPanel = require('react-aria-tabpanel');
// Now use AriaTabPanel.Wrapper, AriaTabPanel.TabList,
// AriaTabPanel.Tab, and AriaTabPanel.TabPanel ...
Have a look at the code in
demo/js/ for varied examples.
The AriaTabPanel object exposes four components:
Wrapper,
TabList,
Tab, and
TabPanel. Each of these is documented below.
TabList,
Tab, and
TabPanel must always be wrapped in a
Wrapper.
Wrapper
A simple component to group a
TabList/
Tab/
TabPanel set, coordinating their interactions.
It should wrap your entire tab panel widget.
All
TabList,
Tab, and
TabPanel components must be nested within a
Wrapper component.
Each wrapper should contain only one
TabList, multiple
Tabs, and multiple
TabPanels.
All props are optional.
onChange { Function }: A callback to run when the user changes tabs (i.e. clicks a tab or navigates to another with the arrow keys). It will be passed the the newly activated tab's ID.
By default, the tabs maintain state internally. Use this prop to make the tabs "stateless," and take control yourself. You can run any arbitrary code when the user performs an action that indicates a tab change (e.g. change your route and update a store, etc.).
Stateless tabs may make sense if you want to manage the tab's state in a Redux store, for example.
letterNavigation { Boolean }: If
true, the tabs can be navigated not
only by arrow keys, but also by letters. This library uses
focus-group, so you
can read about how letter-key navigation in that module's "String Searching" docs.
activeTabId { String }: Directly tell the tabs which one is active. By default, the first tab provided will be the initially active tab, and from then on the active tab state is managed internally. This prop, then, can be used two ways:
onChange function), to continuously tell the tabs which one is active.
tag { String }: The HTML tag for this element. Default:
'div'.
Any additional props (e.g. id, className, data-whatever) are passed directly to the HTML element.
TabList
Wrap the
Tabs with a
TabList.
A
TabList's children should be React elements.
All props are optional.
tag { String }: The HTML tag for this element. Default:
'div'.
role { String }: The
role attribute for the element. Default:
'tablist'. The parameter is useful when you have want the same interaction as tabs but want screen readers to describe the content differently.
Any additional props (e.g. id, className, data-whatever) are passed directly to the HTML element, unless TabList needs them itself.
Tab
The active tabs is focusable. Inactive tabs are not.
You can switch from one tab to another by clicking with the mouse or using the arrow keys.
A
Tab's children may be any of the following:
{
isActive: Boolean // self-explanatory
}
All props are optional except
id.
id { String } Required. The id attribute for this element and the
identifier that ties this
Tab to its
TabPanel
(so there should be a
TabPanel component with a matching
tabId).
active { Boolean }: If you are controlling the state yourself (with an
onChange function on your
Wrapper),
use this prop to tell the
Tab whether it is active or not.
letterNavigationText { String }: If you are using letter-key navigation
(having turned it on via the prop on
Wrapper), you
can use this prop to specify this
Tabs's searchable text.
By default, the element's
textContent is used — which is
usually what you want.
tag { String }: The HTML tag for this element. Default:
'div'.
role { String }: The
role attribute for the element. Default:
'tab'. The parameter is useful when you have want the same interaction as tabs but want screen readers to describe the content differently.
Any additional props (e.g. className, data-whatever) are passed directly to the HTML element, unless Tab needs them itself.
TabPanel
The content area for your tabs. The active tab panel is visible; the inactive tab panels are not.
A
TabPanels's children may be any of the following:
{
isActive: Boolean // self-explanatory
}
All props are optional except
tabId.
tabId { String }: Required. The id of the
Tab that corresponds
to this
TabPanel.
active { Boolean }: If you are controlling the state yourself (with an
onChange function on your
Wrapper),
use this prop to tell the
TabPanel whether it is active or not.
tag { String }: The HTML tag for this element. Default:
'div'.
role { String }: The
role attribute for the element. Default:
'tabpanel'. The parameter is useful when you have want the same interaction as tabs but want screen readers to describe the content differently.
Any additional props (e.g. className, data-whatever) are passed directly to the HTML element, unless TabPanel needs them itself.
