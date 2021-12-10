openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rao

react-aria-offcanvas

by Denis Kotlica
1.4.3 (see all)

Accessible Off-Canvas component for React.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-aria-offcanvas

npm Travis (.org) branch npm npm bundle size code style: prettier

Accessible Off-Canvas component for React.js

Demo

https://neosiae.github.io/react-aria-offcanvas/

Installation

Install react-aria-offcanvas using npm:

npm install --save react-aria-offcanvas

Or via yarn:

yarn add react-aria-offcanvas

Usage

import React, { Component, Fragment } from 'react'
import OffCanvas from 'react-aria-offcanvas'

const Navigation = () => (
  <nav id="menu">
    <ul>
      <li>
        <a href="#m-i-1">Menu Item 1</a>
      </li>
      <li>
        <a href="#m-i-2">Menu Item 2</a>
      </li>
      <li>
        <a href="#m-i-3">Menu Item 3</a>
      </li>
      <li>
        <a href="#m-i-4">Menu Item 4</a>
      </li>
      <li>
        <a href="#m-i-5">Menu Item 5</a>
      </li>
    </ul>
  </nav>
)

export default class App extends Component {
  state = {
    isOpen: false,
  }

  open = () => {
    this.setState({ isOpen: true })
  }

  close = () => {
    this.setState({ isOpen: false })
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <Fragment>
        <button
          id="menu-button"
          aria-label="Menu"
          aria-controls="menu"
          aria-expanded={this.state.isOpen}
          onClick={this.open}
        >
          Click here
        </button>
        <OffCanvas
          isOpen={this.state.isOpen}
          onClose={this.close}
          labelledby="menu-button"
        >
          <button onClick={this.close}>Close</button>
          <Navigation />
        </OffCanvas>
      </Fragment>
    )
  }
}

Props

The only required property for the component is isOpen, which controls whether the component is displayed or not.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
isOpenboolfalseOpen or close OffCanvas.
widthstring300pxThe width of OffCanvas.
heightstring300pxThe height of OffCanvas.
positionstringleftPosition OffCanvas to the left, right, top or bottom.
mainContainerSelectorstringAllow OffCanvas to push your page. Pass a valid CSS selector of an element that should be pushed.
onClosefuncCallback fired when the overlay is clicked or esc key is pressed.
closeOnEscbooltrueClose OffCanvas on esc key.
closeOnOverlayClickbooltrueClose OffCanvas on overlay click.
lockBodyAfterOpenbooltrueLock body overflow on menu open
trapFocusAfterOpenbooltrueTrap focus when OffCanvas is open.
returnFocusAfterClosebooltrueReturn focus to the element that had focus before opening OffCanvas.
focusFirstChildAfterOpenboolSet initial focus on the first focusable child inside OffCanvas.
focusThisChildAfterOpenstringSet initial focus on a specific child inside OffCanvas. Pass a valid CSS selector of an element that should receive initial focus.
styleobject{ overlay: {}, content: {} }Inline styles object. It has two keys: overlay - overlay styles and content - OffCanvas styles.
classNamestringCustom className for OffCanvas.
overlayClassNamestringCustom className for the overlay.
rolestringCustom role for OffCanvas.
labelstringCustom aria-label for OffCanvas.
labelledbystringCustom aria-labelledby for OffCanvas.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial