Accessible Off-Canvas component for React.js
https://neosiae.github.io/react-aria-offcanvas/
Install
react-aria-offcanvas using npm:
npm install --save react-aria-offcanvas
Or via yarn:
yarn add react-aria-offcanvas
import React, { Component, Fragment } from 'react'
import OffCanvas from 'react-aria-offcanvas'
const Navigation = () => (
<nav id="menu">
<ul>
<li>
<a href="#m-i-1">Menu Item 1</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="#m-i-2">Menu Item 2</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="#m-i-3">Menu Item 3</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="#m-i-4">Menu Item 4</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="#m-i-5">Menu Item 5</a>
</li>
</ul>
</nav>
)
export default class App extends Component {
state = {
isOpen: false,
}
open = () => {
this.setState({ isOpen: true })
}
close = () => {
this.setState({ isOpen: false })
}
render() {
return (
<Fragment>
<button
id="menu-button"
aria-label="Menu"
aria-controls="menu"
aria-expanded={this.state.isOpen}
onClick={this.open}
>
Click here
</button>
<OffCanvas
isOpen={this.state.isOpen}
onClose={this.close}
labelledby="menu-button"
>
<button onClick={this.close}>Close</button>
<Navigation />
</OffCanvas>
</Fragment>
)
}
}
The only required property for the component is
isOpen, which controls whether the component is displayed or not.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isOpen
bool
false
|Open or close OffCanvas.
width
string
300px
|The width of OffCanvas.
height
string
300px
|The height of OffCanvas.
position
string
left
|Position OffCanvas to the
left,
right,
top or
bottom.
mainContainerSelector
string
|Allow
OffCanvas to push your page. Pass a valid CSS selector of an element that should be pushed.
onClose
func
|Callback fired when the overlay is clicked or esc key is pressed.
closeOnEsc
bool
true
|Close OffCanvas on esc key.
closeOnOverlayClick
bool
true
|Close OffCanvas on overlay click.
lockBodyAfterOpen
bool
true
|Lock body overflow on menu open
trapFocusAfterOpen
bool
true
|Trap focus when OffCanvas is open.
returnFocusAfterClose
bool
true
|Return focus to the element that had focus before opening OffCanvas.
focusFirstChildAfterOpen
bool
|Set initial focus on the first focusable child inside OffCanvas.
focusThisChildAfterOpen
string
|Set initial focus on a specific child inside OffCanvas. Pass a valid CSS selector of an element that should receive initial focus.
style
object
{ overlay: {}, content: {} }
|Inline styles object. It has two keys:
overlay - overlay styles and
content - OffCanvas styles.
className
string
|Custom className for OffCanvas.
overlayClassName
string
|Custom className for the overlay.
role
string
|Custom role for OffCanvas.
label
string
|Custom aria-label for OffCanvas.
labelledby
string
|Custom aria-labelledby for OffCanvas.
MIT