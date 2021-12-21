openbase logo
rac

react-archer-clickable-arrows

by Pierre Poupin
0.3.2 (see all)

🏹 Draw arrows between React elements 🖋

Readme

react-archer

CircleCI

🏹 Draw arrows between DOM elements in React 🖋

Installation

npm install react-archer --save or yarn add react-archer

Example

Try it out!

Example

import { ArcherContainer, ArcherElement } from 'react-archer';

const rootStyle = { display: 'flex', justifyContent: 'center' };
const rowStyle = { margin: '200px 0', display: 'flex', justifyContent: 'space-between' };
const boxStyle = { padding: '10px', border: '1px solid black' };

const App = () => {
  return (
    <div style={{ height: '500px', margin: '50px' }}>
      <ArcherContainer strokeColor="red">
        <div style={rootStyle}>
          <ArcherElement
            id="root"
            relations={[
              {
                targetId: 'element2',
                targetAnchor: 'top',
                sourceAnchor: 'bottom',
                style: { strokeDasharray: '5,5' },
              },
            ]}
          >
            <div style={boxStyle}>Root</div>
          </ArcherElement>
        </div>

        <div style={rowStyle}>
          <ArcherElement
            id="element2"
            relations={[
              {
                targetId: 'element3',
                targetAnchor: 'left',
                sourceAnchor: 'right',
                style: { strokeColor: 'blue', strokeWidth: 1 },
                label: <div style={{ marginTop: '-20px' }}>Arrow 2</div>,
              },
            ]}
          >
            <div style={boxStyle}>Element 2</div>
          </ArcherElement>

          <ArcherElement id="element3">
            <div style={boxStyle}>Element 3</div>
          </ArcherElement>

          <ArcherElement
            id="element4"
            relations={[
              {
                targetId: 'root',
                targetAnchor: 'right',
                sourceAnchor: 'left',
                label: 'Arrow 3',
              },
            ]}
          >
            <div style={boxStyle}>Element 4</div>
          </ArcherElement>
        </div>
      </ArcherContainer>
    </div>
  );
};

export default App;

API

ArcherContainer

Props

NameTypeDescription
strokeColorstringA color string '#ff0000'
strokeWidthnumberA size in px
strokeDasharraystringAdds dashes to the stroke. It has to be a string representing an array of sizes. See some SVG strokes documentation.
noCurvesbooleanSet this to true if you want angles instead of curves
lineStyle stringCan be one of angle, curve or straight. Setting this overrides noCurves.
offsetnumberOptional number for space between element and start/end of stroke
svgContainerStyleStyleStyle of the SVG container element. Useful if you want to add a z-index to your SVG container to draw the arrows under your elements, for example.
childrenReact.Node
endShapeObjectAn object containing the props to configure the "end shape" of the arrow. Can be one of arrow (default) or circle. See ShapeType for a complete list of available options.
startMarkerbooleanOptional flag (default false) to also add a marker at the start of the arrow.
endMarkerbooleanOptional flag (default true) to remove the marker at the end of the arrow.

Instance methods

If you access to the ref of your ArcherContainer, you will access the refreshScreen method. This will allow you to have more control on when you want to re-draw the arrows.

ArcherElement

NameTypeDescription
idstringThe id that will identify the Archer Element. Should only contain alphanumeric characters and standard characters that you can find in HTML ids.
childrenReact.Node \| (ArcherContext) => React.Node⚠️ Must be a single element or a function of the internal context. If you are passing a custom component, it should be wrapped in a div or you should forward the reference (see this)
relationsRelation[]

The Relation type has the following shape:

{
  targetId: string,
  targetAnchor: 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'middle',
  sourceAnchor: 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'middle',
  label: React.Node,
  order?: number, // higher order means arrow will be drawn on top of the others
  style: ArcherStyle,
}

Please note that the middle anchor does not look very good: the curve won't look nice and the arrow marker will have a little offset. The issue won't be solved before a long time.

The ArcherStyle type has the following shape:

{
  strokeColor: string,
  strokeWidth: number,
  strokeDasharray: number,
  noCurves: boolean,
  lineStyle: string,
  endShape: Object,
  startMarker: boolean,
  endMarker: boolean,
}

Troubleshooting

My arrows don't re-render correctly...

Try using the refreshScreen instance method on your ArcherContainer element. You can access it through the ref of the component.

Call refreshScreen when the event that you need is triggered (onScroll etc.).

TODO

  • Rewrite the core to use hooks. It would probably make contributing easier, and allow more decoupling in the code.
  • Maybe migrate everything to Typescript instead of Flow. Flow is lovely but Typescript is more adopted, so it would encourage contributions as well.

