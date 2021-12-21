🏹 Draw arrows between DOM elements in React 🖋
npm install react-archer --save or
yarn add react-archer
import { ArcherContainer, ArcherElement } from 'react-archer';
const rootStyle = { display: 'flex', justifyContent: 'center' };
const rowStyle = { margin: '200px 0', display: 'flex', justifyContent: 'space-between' };
const boxStyle = { padding: '10px', border: '1px solid black' };
const App = () => {
return (
<div style={{ height: '500px', margin: '50px' }}>
<ArcherContainer strokeColor="red">
<div style={rootStyle}>
<ArcherElement
id="root"
relations={[
{
targetId: 'element2',
targetAnchor: 'top',
sourceAnchor: 'bottom',
style: { strokeDasharray: '5,5' },
},
]}
>
<div style={boxStyle}>Root</div>
</ArcherElement>
</div>
<div style={rowStyle}>
<ArcherElement
id="element2"
relations={[
{
targetId: 'element3',
targetAnchor: 'left',
sourceAnchor: 'right',
style: { strokeColor: 'blue', strokeWidth: 1 },
label: <div style={{ marginTop: '-20px' }}>Arrow 2</div>,
},
]}
>
<div style={boxStyle}>Element 2</div>
</ArcherElement>
<ArcherElement id="element3">
<div style={boxStyle}>Element 3</div>
</ArcherElement>
<ArcherElement
id="element4"
relations={[
{
targetId: 'root',
targetAnchor: 'right',
sourceAnchor: 'left',
label: 'Arrow 3',
},
]}
>
<div style={boxStyle}>Element 4</div>
</ArcherElement>
</div>
</ArcherContainer>
</div>
);
};
export default App;
ArcherContainer
|Name
|Type
|Description
strokeColor
string
|A color string
'#ff0000'
strokeWidth
number
|A size in
px
strokeDasharray
string
|Adds dashes to the stroke. It has to be a string representing an array of sizes. See some SVG strokes documentation.
noCurves
boolean
|Set this to true if you want angles instead of curves
lineStyle
|
string
|Can be one of
angle,
curve or
straight. Setting this overrides
noCurves.
offset
number
|Optional number for space between element and start/end of stroke
svgContainerStyle
Style
|Style of the SVG container element. Useful if you want to add a z-index to your SVG container to draw the arrows under your elements, for example.
children
React.Node
endShape
Object
|An object containing the props to configure the "end shape" of the arrow. Can be one of
arrow (default) or
circle. See
ShapeType for a complete list of available options.
startMarker
boolean
|Optional flag (default
false) to also add a marker at the start of the arrow.
endMarker
boolean
|Optional flag (default
true) to remove the marker at the end of the arrow.
If you access to the ref of your
ArcherContainer, you will access the
refreshScreen method.
This will allow you to have more control on when you want to re-draw the arrows.
ArcherElement
|Name
|Type
|Description
id
string
|The id that will identify the Archer Element. Should only contain alphanumeric characters and standard characters that you can find in HTML ids.
children
React.Node \| (ArcherContext) => React.Node
|⚠️ Must be a single element or a function of the internal context. If you are passing a custom component, it should be wrapped in a div or you should forward the reference (see this)
relations
Relation[]
The
Relation type has the following shape:
{
targetId: string,
targetAnchor: 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'middle',
sourceAnchor: 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'middle',
label: React.Node,
order?: number, // higher order means arrow will be drawn on top of the others
style: ArcherStyle,
}
Please note that the
middleanchor does not look very good: the curve won't look nice and the arrow marker will have a little offset. The issue won't be solved before a long time.
The
ArcherStyle type has the following shape:
{
strokeColor: string,
strokeWidth: number,
strokeDasharray: number,
noCurves: boolean,
lineStyle: string,
endShape: Object,
startMarker: boolean,
endMarker: boolean,
}
Try using the
refreshScreen instance method on your
ArcherContainer element. You can access it through the ref of the component.
Call
refreshScreen when the event that you need is triggered (
onScroll etc.).