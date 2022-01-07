An Apple Log-in Component for React
npm install --save react-apple-login
import * as React from 'react'
import AppleLogin from 'react-apple-login'
class Example extends React.Component {
render () {
return (
<AppleLogin clientId="com.react.apple.login" redirectURI="https://redirectUrl.com" />
)
}
}
|params
|value
|default value
|description
|clientId
|string
|REQUIRED
|The developer’s client identifier, as provided by WWDR.
|scope
|string
|-
|The amount of user information requested from Apple. Valid values are name and email. You can request one, both, or none.
|redirectURI
|string
|REQUIRED
|The URI to which the authorization redirects.
|responseType
|string
|code
|The type of response requested. Valid values are code and id_token. You can request one or both. When requesting an id_token response type, response_mode must be either fragment or form_post.
|responseMode
|string
|query
|The type of response mode expected. Valid values are query, fragment, and form_post. If you requested any scopes, the value must be form_post.
|state
|string
|-
|The current state of the request.
|autoLoad
|boolean
|false
|-
|nonce
|string
|-
|A String value used to associate a client session with an ID token. This value is also used to mitigate replay attacks.
|usePopup
|boolean
|false
|A Boolean that enables showing the flow in a popup.
|designProp.height
|number
|30
|The height of the button image. The minimum and maximum values are 30 and 64, respectively
|designProp.width
|number
|140
|The width of the button image. The minimum and maximum values are 130 and 375, respectively.
|designProp.color
|string
|black
|The background color for the button image. The possible values are white and black (the default).
|designProp.border
|boolean
|false
|A Boolean value that determines whether the button image has a border.
|designProp.type
|string
|sign-in
|The type of button image returned. The possible values are sign-in (the default) and continue.
|designProp.border_radius
|number
|15
|The corner radius for the button image. The minimum and maximum values are 0 and 50, respectively.
|designProp.scale
|number
|1
|The scale of the button image. The minimum and maximum values are 1 and 6, respectively.
|designProp.locale
|string
|en_US
|The language used for text on the button.
|render
|function
|-
|Render prop to use a custom element, use renderProps.onClick
|callback
|function
|-
|callback only work with Response Mode query.
{
"authorization": {
"state": "[STATE]",
"code": "[CODE]",
"id_token": "[ID_TOKEN]"
},
"user": {
"email": "[EMAIL]",
"name": {
"firstName": "[FIRST_NAME]",
"lastName": "[LAST_NAME]"
}
}
}
designProp won't work except
designProp.locale.
{
"error": "[ERROR_CODE]"
}
npm run prepare
MIT © Mayank Patel