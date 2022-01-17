React higher order component append to body

React Higher order component that allows you to attach components to the DOM outside of the main app. Supports React 16 and React 15 and less, so works with and without ReactDOM.createPortal.

Installation

npm i react-append-to-body --save

Use

import { componentWillAppendToBody } from "react-append-to-body" ; function MyComponent ( { children } ) { return < div className = "myClassName" > {children} </ div > ; } const AppendedMyComponent = componentWillAppendToBody(MyComponent); class MyApp extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > // this content will be rendered in the main app Some content on my page // this content will be rendered outside of the main app < AppendedMyComponent > The content for my appended component </ AppendedMyComponent > </ div > ); } }

/* template */ < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta content = "width=device-width,initial-scale=1" name = "viewport" > </ head > < body class = "body" > < div id = "my-app" > </ div > < script src = "/app.js" > </ script > </ html >

/* output */ < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta content = "width=device-width,initial-scale=1" name = "viewport" > </ head > < body class = "body" > < div id = "my-app" > < div > // this content will be rendered in the main app Some content on my page </ div > </ div > < div id = "append-element-container" > < div class = "myClassName" > The content for my appended component </ div > </ div > < script src = "/app.js" > </ script > </ html >

Appending to a named DOM node

const AppendedMyComponent = componentWillAppendToBody(MyComponent); class MyApp extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > Some content on my page // this content will be rendered in the main app < AppendedMyComponent subtreeContainer = { "# my-named-element-to-append-with "} > The content for my appended component </ AppendedMyComponent > // this content will be rendered outside of the main app </ div > ); } }

/* template */ < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta content = "width=device-width,initial-scale=1" name = "viewport" > </ head > < body class = "body" > < div id = "my-app" > </ div > /* dom node that content will be appended to */ < div id = "my-named-element-to-append-with" > </ div > < script src = "/app.js" > </ script > </ html >

/* output */ < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta content = "width=device-width,initial-scale=1" name = "viewport" > </ head > < body class = "body" > < div id = "my-app" > < div > // this content will be rendered in the main app Some content on my page </ div > </ div > < div id = "my-named-element-to-append-with" > < div class = "myClassName" > The content for my appended component </ div > </ div > < script src = "/app.js" > </ script > </ html >

With Context

If you want to persist Context into the appended component you can do this by simple setting the contextTypes on the appended component.

const Modal = componentWillAppendToBody(Modal); Modal.contextTypes = { router : React.PropTypes.any.isRequired };

API

subtreeContainer a string that should contain a selector that will work with document.querySelector [MDN]: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Document/querySelector

Tests

npm run test

Demo

npm run demo

Then open up your browser at http://localhost:8777

See React docs for examples for your environment.