Everything you love about Create React App plus server-side code support (SSR, GraphQL API, etc) and config overrides (Babel, Webpack, etc.). See the demo project.
React App SDK is intended to be used as a drop-in replacement for
react-scripts NPM module.
If you want to add server-side code into your application built with Create React App, all you have
to do is to replace
react-scripts dev dependency with
react-app-tools plus provide one more
entry point for Node.js as demonstrated below:
.
├── build/ # Compiled output
├── src/ # Universal application source code
│ ├── components/ # Shared React.js components
│ │ ├── /App/ # - The top-level React component
│ │ ├── /Button/ # - Some other UI element
│ │ └── ... # - etc.
│ ├── server/ # Node.js app
│ │ ├── ssr.js # - Server-side rendering, e.g. ReactDOMServer.renderToString(<App />)
│ │ ├── api.js # - GraphQL API endpoint
│ │ └── index.js # - Node.js app entry point
│ └── index.js # Client-side app entry point, e.g. ReactDOM.hydrate(<App />, container)
└── package.json # List of project dependencies and NPM scripts
package.json
{
"main": "build/server.js",
"engines": {
"node": ">=8.10"
},
"dependencies": {
+ "express": "^4.6.14",
"react": "^16.8.4",
"react-dom": "^16.8.4"
},
"devDependencies": {
- "react-scripts": "^1.1.1"
+ "react-app-tools": "^3.1.0-preview.7"
},
"scripts": {
- "start": "react-scripts start",
+ "start": "react-app start",
- "build": "react-scripts build",
+ "build": "react-app build",
- "test": "react-scripts test"
+ "test": "react-app test"
}
}
src/index.js - Client-side rendering
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import App from './components/App';
ReactDOM.hydrate(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
src/server/index.js - Server-side rendering and/or API endpoint
const path = require('path');
const express = require('express');
const React = require('react');
const ReactDOMServer = require('react-dom/server');
const App = require('../components/App');
const stats = require('./stats.json');
const app = express();
app.get('*', (req, res) => {
res.send(`
<html>
<body>
<div id="root">${ReactDOMServer.renderToString(<App />)}</div>
${stats.entrypoints.main.assets.map(
src => `<script src="${src}"></script>`
)}
</body>
</html>
`);
});
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
app.listen(process.env.PORT || 8080);
} else {
module.exports.default = app;
}
You can launch the app in development mode by running:
$ npm install
$ npm start
Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app.
When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with
npm run build.
For more information refer to Create React App documentation:
Create
webpack.config.js file in the root of your project that extends the
default Webpack configuration. For example:
module.exports = () => {
const [
browserConfig,
serverConfig,
] = require('react-app-tools/config/webpack');
return [
browserConfig,
{
...serverConfig,
plugins: {
...serverConfig.plugins.concat(
new LimitChunkCountPlugin({ maxChunks: 1 })
),
},
},
];
};
