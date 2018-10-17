react-app-rewire-styled-components
Add the
babel-plugin-styled-components to your
create-react-app app via
react-app-rewired.
This gives you nicer generated class names that include the components' name, minification of styles and many more goodies 💪
npm install --save react-app-rewire-styled-components
# alternatively if you have yarn installed
yarn add react-app-rewire-styled-components
In the
config-overrides.js you created for
react-app-rewired add this code:
const rewireStyledComponents = require('react-app-rewire-styled-components');
/* config-overrides.js */
module.exports = function override(config, env) {
config = rewireStyledComponents(config, env);
return config;
}
That's it, you're now using the
styled-components Babel plugin!
To pass options to the Babel plugin use the third argument, it passes straight through to the plugin:
config = rewireStyledComponents(config, env, {
ssr: true,
})
See the available options in the
styled-components documentation.
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2017 Maximilian Stoiber. See LICENSE.md for more information.