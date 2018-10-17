Add the babel-plugin-styled-components to your create-react-app app via react-app-rewired .

This gives you nicer generated class names that include the components' name, minification of styles and many more goodies 💪

Installation

npm install --save react-app-rewire-styled-components yarn add react-app-rewire-styled-components

Usage

In the config-overrides.js you created for react-app-rewired add this code:

const rewireStyledComponents = require ( 'react-app-rewire-styled-components' ); module .exports = function override ( config, env ) { config = rewireStyledComponents(config, env); return config; }

That's it, you're now using the styled-components Babel plugin!

To pass options to the Babel plugin use the third argument, it passes straight through to the plugin:

config = rewireStyledComponents(config, env, { ssr : true , })

See the available options in the styled-components documentation.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2017 Maximilian Stoiber. See LICENSE.md for more information.