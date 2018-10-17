openbase logo
react-app-rewire-styled-components

by withspectrum
3.0.2

Add the styled-components Babel plugin to your create-react-app app via react-app-rewired

Downloads/wk

6K

6K

164

164

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

9

Package

2

2

MIT

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-app-rewire-styled-components

Add the babel-plugin-styled-components to your create-react-app app via react-app-rewired.

This gives you nicer generated class names that include the components' name, minification of styles and many more goodies 💪

Installation

npm install --save react-app-rewire-styled-components
# alternatively if you have yarn installed
yarn add react-app-rewire-styled-components

Usage

In the config-overrides.js you created for react-app-rewired add this code:

const rewireStyledComponents = require('react-app-rewire-styled-components');

/* config-overrides.js */
module.exports = function override(config, env) {
  config = rewireStyledComponents(config, env);
  return config;
}

That's it, you're now using the styled-components Babel plugin!

To pass options to the Babel plugin use the third argument, it passes straight through to the plugin:

config = rewireStyledComponents(config, env, {
  ssr: true,
})

See the available options in the styled-components documentation.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2017 Maximilian Stoiber. See LICENSE.md for more information.

