You might not need this rewire, Create React App added guide about how to add Sass support to CRA without the need of ejecting,
but I just updated an existing deprecated package from react-app-rewired so in case you don't like to locally watch your sass files this is the solution. See
Adding a CSS Preprocessor but in case you want to injecting Sass instead of the normal watch files approach CRA represnting using
node-sass-chokidar
$ yarn add react-app-rewired react-app-rewire-scss -D
$ npm install react-app-rewired react-app-rewire-scss --save-dev
config-overrides.js
const rewireSass = require('react-app-rewire-scss');
/* config-overrides.js */
module.exports = function override(config, env) {
config = rewireSass(config, env);
// with loaderOptions
// config = rewireSass.withLoaderOptions(someLoaderOptions)(config, env);
return config;
}