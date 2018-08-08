Rewire create-react-app to use SASS!

You might not need this rewire, Create React App added guide about how to add Sass support to CRA without the need of ejecting, but I just updated an existing deprecated package from react-app-rewired so in case you don't like to locally watch your sass files this is the solution. See Adding a CSS Preprocessor but in case you want to injecting Sass instead of the normal watch files approach CRA represnting using node-sass-chokidar

Install

$ yarn add react-app-rewired react-app-rewire-scss -D $ npm install react-app-rewired react-app-rewire-scss --save-dev

Add it to your project

Rewire your app then modify config-overrides.js