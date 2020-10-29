openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rar

react-app-rewire-multiple-entry

by benlv
2.2.1 (see all)

Support Multiple Entries in Create-React-App

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React App Rewire Multiple Entry lets you configure multiple entries in Create React App without ejecting.

Usage

  1. Add React App Rewire Multiple Entry to your Rewired React app:
npm install --save-dev react-app-rewired react-app-rewire-multiple-entry
For create-react-app 1.x or react-scripts-ts with Webpack 3:
$ npm install --save-dev react-app-rewired@1.6.2
  1. Modify package.json
  "scripts": {
-   "start": "react-scripts start",
+   "start": "react-app-rewired start",
-   "build": "react-scripts build",
+   "build": "react-app-rewired build",
-   "test": "react-scripts test",
+   "test": "react-app-rewired test",
    "eject": "react-scripts eject"
}
  1. Add React App Rewire Multiple Entry to config-overrides.js in your React app directory:

Basic Usage

// config-overrides.js

const multipleEntry = require('react-app-rewire-multiple-entry')([
  {
    entry: 'src/entry/landing.js',
    template: 'public/landing.html',
    outPath: '/landing.html'
  }
]);

module.exports = {
  webpack: function(config, env) {
    multipleEntry.addMultiEntry(config);
    return config;
  }
};

Work with customize-cra

// config-overrides.js

const multipleEntry = require('react-app-rewire-multiple-entry')([
  {
    entry: 'src/entry/landing.js',
    template: 'public/landing.html',
    outPath: '/landing.html'
  }
]);

const {
  // addBundleVisualizer,
  override,
  overrideDevServer
} = require('customize-cra');

module.exports = {
  webpack: override(
    multipleEntry.addMultiEntry
    // addBundleVisualizer()
  )
};

More Examples

// config-overrides.js

const multipleEntry = require('react-app-rewire-multiple-entry')([
  {
    // Webpack extra entry
    entry: 'src/entry/standard.js',
    // HTML template used in plugin HtmlWebpackPlugin
    template: 'src/entry/standard.html',
    // The file to write the HTML to. You can specify a subdirectory
    outPath: '/entry/standard.html'
    // Visit: http[s]://localhost:3000/entry/standard.html
  },
  {
    entry: 'src/entry/login.js',
    // if [template] is empty, Default value: `public/index.html`
    // template: 'public/index.html',
    outPath: 'public/login.html'
    // Visit: http[s]://localhost:3000/public/login.html
  },
  {
    entry: 'src/entry/404.js',
    template: 'public/404.html'
    // if [outPath] is empty, calculated by `path.relative(process.cwd(), template)` --> `public/404.html`
    // outPath: '/public/404.html'
    // Visit: http[s]://localhost:3000/public/404.html
  },
  {
    entry: 'src/entry/home.js'
    // Default value: `public/index.html`
    // template: 'public/index.html',
    // Calculated by `path.relative(process.cwd(), template)` --> `public/index.html`
    // outPath: '/public/index.html'
    // Visit: http[s]://localhost:3000/public/index.html
  }
]);

module.exports = {
  webpack: function(config, env) {
    multipleEntry.addMultiEntry(config);
    return config;
  }
};

API

Options

You can pass a array of entry configuration options to react-app-rewire-multiple-entry, the entry in the array has attributes below:

  • entry [Required] Webpack entry JS file. Throw error when empty.
  • template [Optional] HTML template used in plugin HtmlWebpackPlugin. Default value: public/index.html.
  • outPath: [Optional] The file wirte the HTML to. You can specify a subdirectory. If empty, it will be calculated by path.relative(process.cwd(), template)

Method

  • addMultiEntry Inject settings for multiple entry in webpack config

That’s it! Now you can control mulitple entries, enjoy coding!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial