React App Rewire Multiple Entry lets you configure multiple entries in Create React App without ejecting.

Usage

npm install --save-dev react-app-rewired react-app-rewire-multiple-entry

For create-react-app 1.x or react-scripts-ts with Webpack 3:

$ npm install --save-dev react-app-rewired@1.6.2

Modify package.json

"scripts": { - "start": "react-scripts start", + "start": "react-app-rewired start", - "build": "react-scripts build", + "build": "react-app-rewired build", - "test": "react-scripts test", + "test": "react-app-rewired test", "eject": "react-scripts eject" }

Add React App Rewire Multiple Entry to config-overrides.js in your React app directory:

Basic Usage

const multipleEntry = require ( 'react-app-rewire-multiple-entry' )([ { entry : 'src/entry/landing.js' , template : 'public/landing.html' , outPath : '/landing.html' } ]); module .exports = { webpack : function ( config, env ) { multipleEntry.addMultiEntry(config); return config; } };

const multipleEntry = require ( 'react-app-rewire-multiple-entry' )([ { entry : 'src/entry/landing.js' , template : 'public/landing.html' , outPath : '/landing.html' } ]); const { override, overrideDevServer } = require ( 'customize-cra' ); module .exports = { webpack : override( multipleEntry.addMultiEntry ) };

More Examples

const multipleEntry = require ( 'react-app-rewire-multiple-entry' )([ { entry : 'src/entry/standard.js' , template : 'src/entry/standard.html' , outPath : '/entry/standard.html' }, { entry : 'src/entry/login.js' , outPath : 'public/login.html' }, { entry : 'src/entry/404.js' , template : 'public/404.html' }, { entry : 'src/entry/home.js' } ]); module .exports = { webpack : function ( config, env ) { multipleEntry.addMultiEntry(config); return config; } };

API

Options

You can pass a array of entry configuration options to react-app-rewire-multiple-entry , the entry in the array has attributes below:

entry [Required] Webpack entry JS file. Throw error when empty.

[Required] Webpack entry JS file. Throw error when empty. template [Optional] HTML template used in plugin HtmlWebpackPlugin. Default value: public/index.html .

[Optional] HTML template used in plugin HtmlWebpackPlugin. Default value: . outPath : [Optional] The file wirte the HTML to. You can specify a subdirectory. If empty, it will be calculated by path.relative(process.cwd(), template)

Method

addMultiEntry Inject settings for multiple entry in webpack config

That’s it! Now you can control mulitple entries, enjoy coding!