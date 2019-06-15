This package makes a couple of modifications to react-scripts 2.0 for the purpose of building microfrontends

Single chunk

In react-scripts v1, your JavaScript was always compiled to a single file. In version 2, code splitting is enabled by default, so your application will be split into several 'chunks' which can be loaded onto the page indepedently. This makes it much more difficult to dynamically download the required scripts into an HTML file other than the one that react-scripts generates. So this rewiring puts things back into a single chunk.

Externals

To save bandwidth, react and react-dom are excluded from the compiled code, and are expected to be present on the page as scripts instead.

Installation

Install required dependencies: yarn add -D react-app-rewired react-app-rewire-micro-frontends Edit your package.json scripts to use react-app-rewired instead of react-scripts . Add this line to your package.json : "config-overrides-path" : "node_modules/react-app-rewire-micro-frontends" ,