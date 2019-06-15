openbase logo
rar

react-app-rewire-micro-frontends

by Cam Jackson
0.0.1 (see all)

Modifies react-scripts 2.0 for micro frontend development

Overview

623

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-app-rewire-micro-frontends

This package makes a couple of modifications to react-scripts 2.0 for the purpose of building microfrontends

Single chunk

In react-scripts v1, your JavaScript was always compiled to a single file. In version 2, code splitting is enabled by default, so your application will be split into several 'chunks' which can be loaded onto the page indepedently. This makes it much more difficult to dynamically download the required scripts into an HTML file other than the one that react-scripts generates. So this rewiring puts things back into a single chunk.

Externals

To save bandwidth, react and react-dom are excluded from the compiled code, and are expected to be present on the page as scripts instead.

Installation

  1. Install required dependencies:

    yarn add -D react-app-rewired react-app-rewire-micro-frontends

  2. Edit your package.json scripts to use react-app-rewired instead of react-scripts.

  3. Add this line to your package.json:

      "config-overrides-path": "node_modules/react-app-rewire-micro-frontends",

That's it! Your app should now be compiled to just /static/js/bundle.js in dev mode, or main.[hash].js for production builds, and in either case the compiled code will not include react or react-dom.

Alternatives

Tutorials

