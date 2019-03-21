Add babel-plugin-import-graphql to your create-react-app app via react-app-rewired

Versions

For react-app-rewired@2.x use v2.x of this package. For react-app-rewired@1.x use v1.x of this package.

Installation

npm install --save react-app-rewire-inline-import-graphql-ast yarn add react-app-rewire-inline-import-graphql-ast

Usage

In the config-overrides.js you created for react-app-rewired add this code:

const rewireInlineImportGraphqlAst = require ( 'react-app-rewire-inline-import-graphql-ast' ); module .exports = function override ( config, env ) { config = rewireInlineImportGraphqlAst(config, env); return config; }

Credits