rar

react-app-rewire-inline-import-graphql-ast

by A.J. Roberts
2.0.1 (see all)

Add the inline-import-graphql-ast Babel plugin to your create-react-app app via react-app-rewired

Downloads/wk

94

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

react-app-rewire-inline-import-graphql-ast

Add babel-plugin-import-graphql to your create-react-app app via react-app-rewired

For react-app-rewired@2.x use v2.x of this package. For react-app-rewired@1.x use v1.x of this package.

npm install --save react-app-rewire-inline-import-graphql-ast
# alternatively if you have yarn installed
yarn add react-app-rewire-inline-import-graphql-ast

In the config-overrides.js you created for react-app-rewired add this code:

/* config-overrides.js */

const rewireInlineImportGraphqlAst = require('react-app-rewire-inline-import-graphql-ast');

module.exports = function override(config, env) {
  config = rewireInlineImportGraphqlAst(config, env);
  return config;
}

This repo borrows heavily from react-app-rewire-styled-components by @withspectrum

