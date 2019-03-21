Add
babel-plugin-import-graphql to your create-react-app app via
react-app-rewired
For react-app-rewired@2.x use v2.x of this package. For react-app-rewired@1.x use v1.x of this package.
npm install --save react-app-rewire-inline-import-graphql-ast
# alternatively if you have yarn installed
yarn add react-app-rewire-inline-import-graphql-ast
In the
config-overrides.js you created for
react-app-rewired add this code:
/* config-overrides.js */
const rewireInlineImportGraphqlAst = require('react-app-rewire-inline-import-graphql-ast');
module.exports = function override(config, env) {
config = rewireInlineImportGraphqlAst(config, env);
return config;
}
This repo borrows heavily from
react-app-rewire-styled-components by @withspectrum