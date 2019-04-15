Add the react-hot-loader to your create-react-app app via react-app-rewired .

Because who wants their app, state, and styles automatically reloading all the time?

Installation

npm install --save react-app-rewire-hot-loader npm install --save react-app-rewired npm install --save react-hot-loader

Usage

In the config-overrides.js of the root of your project you created for react-app-rewired add this code:

const rewireReactHotLoader = require ( 'react-app-rewire-hot-loader' ) module .exports = function override ( config, env ) { config = rewireReactHotLoader(config, env) return config }

Follow 'step 2' from https://github.com/gaearon/react-hot-loader , replicated below:

Mark your root component as hot-exported:

import React from 'react' import { hot } from 'react-hot-loader/root' const App = () => < div > Hello World! </ div > export default process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ? hot(App) : App

Old version: Prior to react-hot-loader version 4.5.4. you needed to write hot(module)(App) .

react-hot-loader recommends to use the latest syntax as "it is much more resilient to js errors you may make during development."

import React from 'react' import { hot } from 'react-hot-loader' const App = () => < div > Hello World! </ div > export default process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ? hot( module )(App) : App

Replace 'react-scripts' with 'react-app-rewired' in package.json

"scripts" : { "start" : "react-app-rewired start" , "build" : "react-app-rewired build" , "test" : "react-app-rewired test --env=jsdom" , "eject" : "react-app-rewired eject" },

That's it, you now have hot reloads!

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2017 Chris Harris. See LICENSE.md for more information.