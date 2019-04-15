react-app-rewire-hot-loader
Add the
react-hot-loader to your
create-react-app app via
react-app-rewired.
Because who wants their app, state, and styles automatically reloading all the time?
npm install --save react-app-rewire-hot-loader
# If you don't already, you also need:
npm install --save react-app-rewired
npm install --save react-hot-loader
config-overrides.js of the root of your project you created for
react-app-rewired add this code:
const rewireReactHotLoader = require('react-app-rewire-hot-loader')
/* config-overrides.js */
module.exports = function override (config, env) {
config = rewireReactHotLoader(config, env)
return config
}
Mark your root component as hot-exported:
// App.js - react-hot-loader >= 4.5.4
import React from 'react'
import { hot } from 'react-hot-loader/root'
const App = () => <div>Hello World!</div>
export default process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ? hot(App) : App
Old version: Prior to react-hot-loader version 4.5.4. you needed to write
hot(module)(App).
react-hot-loader recommends to use the latest syntax as "it is much more resilient to js errors you may make during development."
// App.js - react-hot-loader < 4.5.4
import React from 'react'
import { hot } from 'react-hot-loader'
const App = () => <div>Hello World!</div>
export default process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ? hot(module)(App) : App
"scripts": {
"start": "react-app-rewired start",
"build": "react-app-rewired build",
"test": "react-app-rewired test --env=jsdom",
"eject": "react-app-rewired eject"
},
That's it, you now have hot reloads!
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2017 Chris Harris. See LICENSE.md for more information.