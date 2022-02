A collection of rewires for react-app-rewired

Packages in this collection

Add emotion/babel babel plugin to create-react-app using react-app-rewired

Add lodash babel plugin to create-react-app using react-app-rewired

Build react libraries with create-react-app using react-app-rewired

Authors

osdevisnot and contributors.

License

Licensed under MIT License, Copyright @ 2017 osdevisnot. See LICENSE.md for more details.