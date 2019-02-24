openbase logo
rar

react-app-rewire-babel-loader

by Alberto Leal
0.1.1 (see all)

Rewire babel-loader loader in your create-react-app project using react-app-rewired.

Overview

5.4K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-app-rewire-babel-loader

Rewire babel-loader loader in your create-react-app project using react-app-rewired.

Say there is an awesome library you found on npm that you want to use within your un-ejected create-react-app project, but unfortunately, it's published in ES6+ (since node_modules doesn't go through babel-loader), so you cannot really use it.

However, with react-app-rewired and this library, react-app-rewire-babel-loader, you can use that awesome library you've found.

See below for usage.

🚨 Not maintained for react-app-rewired v2.x.x+

I'm not maintaining this library for react-app-rewired v2.x.x+.

Instead, please consider using: https://github.com/arackaf/customize-cra

The following essentially emulates react-app-rewire-babel-loader which you can copy & paste into your override config file:

// NOTE as of customize-cra v0.2.11

const { babelInclude, getBabelLoader } = require("customize-cra");

const include = (config, ...includes) => {
    return babelInclude(includes)(config);
};

const babelExclude = exclude => config => {
  getBabelLoader(config).exclude = exclude;
  return config;
};

const exclude = (config, ...excludes) => {
    return babelExclude(excludes)(config);
};

Install

$ yarn add react-app-rewire-babel-loader
# npm v5+
$ npm install react-app-rewire-babel-loader
# before npm v5
$ npm install --save react-app-rewire-babel-loader

Usage

// config-overrides.js
// see: https://github.com/timarney/react-app-rewired

const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");

const rewireBabelLoader = require("react-app-rewire-babel-loader");

// helpers

const appDirectory = fs.realpathSync(process.cwd());
const resolveApp = relativePath => path.resolve(appDirectory, relativePath);

module.exports = function override(config, env) {

  // white-list some npm modules to the babel-loader pipeline
  // see: https://webpack.js.org/configuration/module/#rule-include

  config = rewireBabelLoader.include(
    config,
    resolveApp("node_modules/isemail")
  );

  // black-list some modules from the babel-loader pipeline
  // see: https://webpack.js.org/configuration/module/#rule-exclude

  config = rewireBabelLoader.exclude(
    config,
    /(node_modules|bower_components)/
  );

  return config;

};

Development

Chores

  • Lint: yarn run lint
  • Prettier: yarn run pretty
  • Test: yarn run test
  • Pre-publish: yarn run prepublish
  • Build: yarn run build

License

MIT.

