Rewire babel-loader loader in your create-react-app project using react-app-rewired .

Say there is an awesome library you found on npm that you want to use within your un-ejected create-react-app project, but unfortunately, it's published in ES6+ (since node_modules doesn't go through babel-loader ), so you cannot really use it.

However, with react-app-rewired and this library, react-app-rewire-babel-loader , you can use that awesome library you've found.

See below for usage.

🚨 Not maintained for react-app-rewired v2.x.x+

I'm not maintaining this library for react-app-rewired v2.x.x+.

Instead, please consider using: https://github.com/arackaf/customize-cra

The following essentially emulates react-app-rewire-babel-loader which you can copy & paste into your override config file:

const { babelInclude, getBabelLoader } = require ( "customize-cra" ); const include = ( config, ...includes ) => { return babelInclude(includes)(config); }; const babelExclude = exclude => config => { getBabelLoader(config).exclude = exclude; return config; }; const exclude = ( config, ...excludes ) => { return babelExclude(excludes)(config); };

Install

$ yarn add react-app-rewire-babel-loader $ npm install react-app-rewire-babel-loader $ npm install --save react-app-rewire-babel-loader

Usage

const path = require ( "path" ); const fs = require ( "fs" ); const rewireBabelLoader = require ( "react-app-rewire-babel-loader" ); const appDirectory = fs.realpathSync(process.cwd()); const resolveApp = relativePath => path.resolve(appDirectory, relativePath); module .exports = function override ( config, env ) { config = rewireBabelLoader.include( config, resolveApp( "node_modules/isemail" ) ); config = rewireBabelLoader.exclude( config, /(node_modules|bower_components)/ ); return config; };

Development

node.js and npm . See: https://github.com/creationix/nvm#installation

and . See: https://github.com/creationix/nvm#installation yarn . See: https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install

. See: https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install npm dependencies. Run: yarn install

Chores

Lint: yarn run lint

Prettier: yarn run pretty

Test: yarn run test

Pre-publish: yarn run prepublish

Build: yarn run build

License

MIT.