Rewire
babel-loaderloader in your
create-react-appproject using
react-app-rewired.
Say there is an awesome library you found on npm that you want to use within your un-ejected
create-react-app project, but unfortunately, it's published in ES6+ (since
node_modules doesn't go through
babel-loader), so you cannot really use it.
However, with
react-app-rewired and this library,
react-app-rewire-babel-loader, you can use that awesome library you've found.
See below for usage.
I'm not maintaining this library for
react-app-rewired v2.x.x+.
Instead, please consider using: https://github.com/arackaf/customize-cra
The following essentially emulates
react-app-rewire-babel-loader which you can copy & paste into your override config file:
// NOTE as of customize-cra v0.2.11
const { babelInclude, getBabelLoader } = require("customize-cra");
const include = (config, ...includes) => {
return babelInclude(includes)(config);
};
const babelExclude = exclude => config => {
getBabelLoader(config).exclude = exclude;
return config;
};
const exclude = (config, ...excludes) => {
return babelExclude(excludes)(config);
};
$ yarn add react-app-rewire-babel-loader
# npm v5+
$ npm install react-app-rewire-babel-loader
# before npm v5
$ npm install --save react-app-rewire-babel-loader
// config-overrides.js
// see: https://github.com/timarney/react-app-rewired
const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");
const rewireBabelLoader = require("react-app-rewire-babel-loader");
// helpers
const appDirectory = fs.realpathSync(process.cwd());
const resolveApp = relativePath => path.resolve(appDirectory, relativePath);
module.exports = function override(config, env) {
// white-list some npm modules to the babel-loader pipeline
// see: https://webpack.js.org/configuration/module/#rule-include
config = rewireBabelLoader.include(
config,
resolveApp("node_modules/isemail")
);
// black-list some modules from the babel-loader pipeline
// see: https://webpack.js.org/configuration/module/#rule-exclude
config = rewireBabelLoader.exclude(
config,
/(node_modules|bower_components)/
);
return config;
};
node.js and
npm. See: https://github.com/creationix/nvm#installation
yarn. See: https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install
npm dependencies. Run:
yarn install
yarn run lint
yarn run pretty
yarn run test
yarn run prepublish
yarn run build
MIT.