This package is mainly to integrate Ant Design with create-react-app but by adding some extra options/parameters, it will generate color.less file which can be used to update color specific theme variables at runtime in browser or one can apply theme based on saved color configurations.

Live Theme Demo: https://antd-live-theme.firebaseapp.com/

Here is a sample project https://github.com/mzohaibqc/antd-live-theme

For just Ant Design Integration with create-react-app, just add a file config-overrides.js in root directory and add following code in it. You either need to provide variables less file or variables object.

const path = require ( 'path' ); const { updateConfig } = require ( 'react-app-rewire-antd-theme' ); const options = { varFile : path.join(__dirname, './src/styles/variables.less' ) } module .exports = function override ( config, env ) { config = updateConfig(config, env, options) return config; };

Or you can pass your Ant variables as object which you want to override.

const path = require ( 'path' ); const { updateConfig } = require ( 'react-app-rewire-antd-theme' ); const options = { vars : { '@primary-color' : '#0035f3' } } module .exports = function override ( config, env ) { config = updateConfig(config, env, options) return config; };

But if you want to use live/dynamic theming functionality, add following options

const path = require ( 'path' ); const { updateConfig } = require ( 'react-app-rewire-antd-theme' ); const options = { stylesDir : path.join(__dirname, './src/styles' ), antDir : path.join(__dirname, './node_modules/antd' ), varFile : path.join(__dirname, './src/styles/variables.less' ), mainLessFile : path.join(__dirname, './src/styles/index.less' ), themeVariables : [ '@primary-color' ], indexFileName : 'index.html' , generateOnce : false , publicPath : '' } module .exports = function override ( config, env ) { config = updateConfig(config, env, options) return config; };

Default paths for various files are as in above snippet but you can override by passing your own values. themeVariables is required field (if you want to generate color.less file for Dynamic theme) and it's an array of color variable names that you want to configure for Dynamic theme e.g. ['@primary-color', '@secondry-color'] Here are two color specified in array. First one is Ant Design specific and other is our custom one. You can use Ant Design color variables as well as your own custom variables as in above example.

Note: generateOnce: false

By default this option is set as false which means that on each compilation, color.less file will be generated for dynamic theming but if you want you make your build/compilation process fast, you can disable color.less file generation on each compilation by setting this parameter to true and it will only be generated on first compilation/build. But if you have changes in your styles/less then you need to restart your compilation process npm start to generate color.less with updated changes.

Utilities

getLessVars(filePath)

This function reads a less file and create an object with keys as variable names and values as variables respective values. e.g. variabables.less

@primary-color : #1890ff ; @heading-color : #fa8c16 ; @text-color : #cccccc ;

to

{ '@primary-color' : '#1890ff' , '@heading-color' : '#fa8c16' , '@text-color' : '#cccccc' }

isValidColor(color)

This method takes color string as input and return true if string is a valid color otherwise returns false with one exception that if a color matches this regex /colorPalette|fade/g it will return true e.g.