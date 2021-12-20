This is more than simple alias. This is also a multi-project
src
directory. Currently,
create-react-app (CRA) does not support more than one
src directory in the project. Monorepo, multi-repo and library projects with
examples require more than one directory like
src.
This is merely an alias and multi-source solution for CRA and this is not a replacement for multi-package management tools like Lerna.
This requires to modify the CRA webpack configuration in runtime (without ejecting) and works with one of:
src
./directory at root outside of
src with Babel and CRA features
provided fully functional aliases and allows the use of Babel, JSX, etc.
outside of
src (outside of project
root may be enbled with special way
see the section below)
provided fully secure aliases and uses the same module scope plugin from the original create-react-app package for modules (instead of removing it), to minimize the probability of including unwanted code
yarn add --dev react-app-rewire-alias
or
npm install --save-dev react-app-rewire-alias
By default folders for alias may be near to src folder or in it.
Outside of project
root is enabled with special way, see below.
Usage steps:
Create a separate file
jsconfig.paths.json or
tsconfig.paths.json, like this:
// jsconfig.paths.json or tsconfig.paths.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"example/*": ["example/src/*"],
"@library/*": ["library/src/*"]
}
}
}
The paths section must not be configured directly in
jsconfig.json
or
tsconfig.json, but in a separate extends file mentioned above.
Now include this file in extends section, like this:
// jsconfig.json or tsconfig.json
{
"extends": "./jsconfig.paths.json", // or "./tsconfig.paths.json"
"compilerOptions": {
// ...
}
}
// config-overrides.js
const {alias, configPaths} = require('react-app-rewire-alias')
const aliasMap = configPaths('./tsconfig.paths.json') // or jsconfig.paths.json
module.exports = alias(aliasMap)
module.exports.jest = aliasJest(aliasMap)
aliasMap may be filled manually, for non-typescript only, see api
// craco.config.js
const {CracoAliasPlugin, configPaths} = require('react-app-rewire-alias')
const aliasMap = configPaths('./tsconfig.paths.json') // or jsconfig.paths.json
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
plugin: CracoAliasPlugin,
options: {alias: aliasMap}
}
]
}
Integrating
react-app-rewired into your project is simple
(see its documentation):
Create
config-overrides.js mentioned above, in the project's root directory
(the same including the
package.json and
src directory).
Install
react-app-rewired
yarn add --dev react-app-rewired
- or -
npm install --save-dev react-app-rewired
and rewrite the
package.json like this:
"scripts": {
- "start": "react-scripts start",
+ "start": "react-app-rewired start",
+ ... // same way
}
According to craco docs install craco:
yarn add --dev craco
- or -
npm install --save-dev craco
and replace
react-scripts in
package.json:
"scripts": {
- "start": "react-scripts start",
+ "start": "craco start",
+ ... // same way
}
The function
alias() accepts aliases declared in form:
const aliasMap = {
example: 'example/src',
'@library': 'library/src',
}
module.exports = alias(aliasMap)
To make all things worked, aliases must be declared in
jsconfig.json or
tsconfig.json.
However, it must be declared in a separate extends file (see section
Workaround for "aliased imports are not supported" below)
The result is a function which will modify Wepack config
The function
configPaths() loads paths from file compatible with
jsconfig.json
or
tsconfig.json and returns path in form acceptable for
alias() function.
The
tsconfig.json is prioritized over the
jsconfig.json in the loading sequence.
const aliasMap = configPaths('./tsconfig.paths.json')
module.exports = alias(aliasMap)
As any
react-app-rewire or
customize-cra rewire extension this can be integrated
with another:
module.exports = function override(config) {
const modifiedConfig = alias(...)(config)
...
return someElse(modifiedConfig)
}
module.exports.jest = function override(config) {
const modifiedConfig = aliasJest(...)(config)
...
return modifiedConfig
}
CRA overwrites
your
tsconfig.json at runtime and removes
paths from the
tsconfig.json,
which is not officially supported, with this message:
The following changes are being made to your tsconfig.json file:
- compilerOptions.paths must not be set (aliased imports are not supported)
The suggested workaround
is to move the paths to a different
.json file, e.g.
tsconfig.paths.json, like this:
/* tsconfig.paths.json */
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"example/*": ["example/src/*"],
"@library/*": ["library/src/*"]
}
}
}
with that file's subsequent inclusion in the
tsconfig.json using
extends:
/* tsconfig.json */
{
"extends": "./tsconfig.paths.json"
}
Alias folders outside of the root of the project currently fully functional and works fine but are not recommended. It has more complicated implementation which currently named dangerous and exported from package separately. Due to complicity it has a higher probability of being incompatible with the next release of create-react-app until an update is released, since these are different systems. However same is for the base implementation but with less probability of being incompatibe with next cra release.
It provides aliases with the same feature set as the original
create-react-app.
create-react-app does not support aliases and additional
src-like directories as
it does not supports aliases outside of the
root project directory.
Aliases outside or project
root directory may be implemented with some
limitation
of feature set. That is solved by disabling ESLint checking.
This implementation is moved to separated code set named
aliasDangerous to be not confused
with
alias. To use it just replace import like this:
- const {alias, configPaths, CracoAliasPlugin} = require('react-app-rewire-alias')
+ const {aliasDangerous, configPaths, CracoAliasPlugin} = require('react-app-rewire-alias/lib/aliasDangerous')
And replace
alias with
aliasDangerous:
module.exports = function override(config) {
aliasDangerous({
...configPaths('tsconfig.paths.json')
})(config)
return config
}
node_modules directory
Confusions in deps versions may bring unclear errors or problems. For example, an application
is not working without any error. Or another example is error in
react-router -
<Route>
component do not see
<Router> when actually code is correct and it falls with:
should not use Route or withRouter() outside a Router
This may be a result of some confusion in
node_modules folders for multi-repo projects.
Same take place in plain
create-react-app if somehow one or more additional
node_modulest directories appear in
src.
To avoid this problem use only one main project
node_modules directory.
Default bundler configuration doesn't assume your configuration and may mix deps from
node_modules from different projects (top project and nested project) so this may
bring mentioned above confusions with deps versions. To avoid problems:
do not install and run within nested project directly when it is nested or integrated
in another one - but only independent top level configuration Or consider to eject
or configure Webpack manually.
Some libraries use
instanceof and other type comparisions. For example , two objects
created with the same params in the same code of the same library version but installed in
different
node_modules and bundled separately - will mostly have the same data and same
behaviour but different instance type. Such libraries will be unable to recognize their own
objects and will lead to unpredictable behaviour. So use only one main project
node_modules directory.