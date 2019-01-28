CRA supports multiple
.env configs out of the box Feature/different env config files #1343
Docs - Adding Development Environment Variables
Run create-react-app application with env variables.
There is Issue and PR to create-react-app repository to support different env configs. https://github.com/facebookincubator/create-react-app/issues/1343
create-react-app read variables from
.env config out of the box.
But if you need to read from custom config - update npm scripts:
"scripts": {
"start": "node -r dotenv/config ./node_modules/.bin/react-scripts start dotenv_config_path=development.env",
"build": "node -r dotenv/config ./node_modules/.bin/react-scripts build dotenv_config_path=production.env"
}
Cozy and cross OS create-react-app application runner with environment variables.
Default environment files:
Environment file example ./development.env
GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID = XXX_YYY_ZZZ
API_PROTOCOL = http:
API_HOST = localhost:9876
API_PREFIX = api
API_SECURITY_TOKEN = access_token
NODE_PATH = src/scripts
PORT = 9001
react-app-env will automatically add
REACT_APP prefix to each env variable except:
With this environment file defined above:
react-app-env start
equals to
cross-env REACT_APP_GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID=XXX_YYY_ZZZ REAC_APP_API_PROTOCOL=http: REACT_APP_API_HOST=localhost:9876 REACT_APP_API_PREFIX=api REACT_APP_API_SECURITY_TOKEN=acess_token NODE_PATH=src/scripts PORT=9001 react-scripts start
Use environment variables:
const googleClientId = process.env.REACT_APP_GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID;
const apiHost = process.env.REACT_APP_API_HOST;
react-app-env --env-file=configs/local.env start
npm i --save-dev react-app-env
"scripts": {
"start": "react-app-env start",
"build": "react-app-env build",
"test": "react-app-env test",
}