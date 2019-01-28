openbase logo
rae

react-app-env

by Valerii Sorokobatko
1.2.3 (see all)

Run create-react-app application with env variables

Readme

Deprecated

CRA supports multiple .env configs out of the box Feature/different env config files #1343

Docs - Adding Development Environment Variables

Run create-react-app application with env variables.

Create react app PR

There is Issue and PR to create-react-app repository to support different env configs. https://github.com/facebookincubator/create-react-app/issues/1343

Better Use dotenv

create-react-app read variables from .env config out of the box. But if you need to read from custom config - update npm scripts:

"scripts": {
  "start": "node -r dotenv/config ./node_modules/.bin/react-scripts start dotenv_config_path=development.env",
  "build": "node -r dotenv/config ./node_modules/.bin/react-scripts build dotenv_config_path=production.env"
}

React app env

Cozy and cross OS create-react-app application runner with environment variables.

Default environment files:

  • start and test script - development.env
  • build script - production.env

Environment file example ./development.env

GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID = XXX_YYY_ZZZ
API_PROTOCOL = http:
API_HOST = localhost:9876
API_PREFIX = api
API_SECURITY_TOKEN = access_token

NODE_PATH = src/scripts
PORT = 9001

react-app-env will automatically add REACT_APP prefix to each env variable except:

With this environment file defined above:

react-app-env start

equals to

cross-env REACT_APP_GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID=XXX_YYY_ZZZ REAC_APP_API_PROTOCOL=http: REACT_APP_API_HOST=localhost:9876 REACT_APP_API_PREFIX=api REACT_APP_API_SECURITY_TOKEN=acess_token NODE_PATH=src/scripts PORT=9001 react-scripts start

Use environment variables:

const googleClientId = process.env.REACT_APP_GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID;
const apiHost = process.env.REACT_APP_API_HOST;

Custom env files

  • use --env-file flag
react-app-env --env-file=configs/local.env start

Install

npm i --save-dev react-app-env

npm scripts

"scripts": {
  "start": "react-app-env start",
  "build": "react-app-env build",
  "test": "react-app-env test",
}

