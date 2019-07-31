React App SDK



Everything you love about Create React App plus server-side code support (SSR, GraphQL API, etc) and config overrides (Babel, Webpack, etc.). See the demo project.

React App SDK is intended to be used as a drop-in replacement for react-scripts NPM module. If you want to add server-side code into your application built with Create React App, all you have to do is to replace react-scripts dev dependency with react-app-tools plus provide one more entry point for Node.js as demonstrated below:

Directory Layout

. ├── build/ ├── src/ │ ├── components/ │ │ ├── /App/ │ │ ├── /Button/ │ │ └── ... │ ├── server/ │ │ ├── ssr.js │ │ ├── api.js │ │ └── index.js │ └── index.js └── package.json

{ "main": "build/server.js", "engines": { "node": ">=8.10" }, "dependencies": { + "express": "^4.6.14", "react": "^16.8.4", "react-dom": "^16.8.4" }, "devDependencies": { - "react-scripts": "^1.1.1" + "react-app-tools": "^3.1.0-preview.7" }, "scripts": { - "start": "react-scripts start", + "start": "react-app start", - "build": "react-scripts build", + "build": "react-app build", - "test": "react-scripts test" + "test": "react-app test" } }

src/index.js - Client-side rendering

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import App from './components/App' ; ReactDOM.hydrate( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

src/server/index.js - Server-side rendering and/or API endpoint

const path = require ( 'path' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const React = require ( 'react' ); const ReactDOMServer = require ( 'react-dom/server' ); const App = require ( '../components/App' ); const stats = require ( './stats.json' ); const app = express(); app.get( '*' , (req, res) => { res.send( ` <html> <body> <div id="root"> ${ReactDOMServer.renderToString(<App />)}</ div> ${stats.entrypoints.main.assets.map( src => `<script src=" ${src} "></script>` )} </body> </html> ` ); }); if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ) { app.listen(process.env.PORT || 8080 ); } else { module .exports.default = app; }

You can launch the app in development mode by running:

$ npm install $ npm start

Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app.

When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with npm run build .

For more information refer to Create React App documentation:

Getting Started – How to create a new app.

User Guide – How to develop apps bootstrapped with Create React App.

How fast is React SSR?

How to Customize

Create webpack.config.js file in the root of your project that extends the default Webpack configuration. For example:

module .exports = () => { const [ browserConfig, serverConfig, ] = require ( 'react-app-tools/config/webpack' ); return [ browserConfig, { ...serverConfig, plugins : { ...serverConfig.plugins.concat( new LimitChunkCountPlugin({ maxChunks : 1 }) ), }, }, ]; };

