This library is deprecated. Please migrate to the official React Apollo Hooks.

Use Apollo Client as React hooks.

Installation

npm install react-apollo-hooks

Or if using yarn

yarn add react-apollo-hooks

Example

https://codesandbox.io/s/8819w85jn9 is a port of Pupstagram sample app to react-apollo-hooks.

API

ApolloProvider

Similar to ApolloProvider from react-apollo. Both packages can be used together, if you want to try out using hooks and retain Query , Mutation , Subscription , etc. HOCs from react-apollo without having to rewrite existing components throughout your app.

In order for this package to work, you need to wrap your component tree with ApolloProvider at an appropriate level, encapsulating all components which will use hooks.

Standalone usage

If you would like to use this package standalone, this can be done with:

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import { ApolloProvider } from 'react-apollo-hooks' ; const client = ... const App = () => ( < ApolloProvider client = {client} > < MyRootComponent /> </ ApolloProvider > ); render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Usage with react-apollo

To use with react-apollo 's ApolloProvider already present in your project:

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import { ApolloProvider } from 'react-apollo' ; import { ApolloProvider as ApolloHooksProvider } from 'react-apollo-hooks' ; const client = ... const App = () => ( < ApolloProvider client = {client} > < ApolloHooksProvider client = {client} > < MyRootComponent /> </ ApolloHooksProvider > </ ApolloProvider > ); render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

useQuery

import gql from 'graphql-tag' ; import { useQuery } from 'react-apollo-hooks' ; const GET_DOGS = gql ` { dogs { id breed } } ` ; const Dogs = () => { const { data, error, loading } = useQuery(GET_DOGS); if (loading) { return < div > Loading... </ div > ; }; if (error) { return < div > Error! {error.message} </ div > ; }; return ( < ul > {data.dogs.map(dog => ( < li key = {dog.id} > {dog.breed} </ li > ))} </ ul > ); };

Usage with Suspense (experimental)

You can use useQuery with React Suspense with the { suspend: true } option. Please note that it's not yet recommended to use it in production. Please look at the issue #69 for details.

Example usage:

import gql from 'graphql-tag' ; import React, { Suspense } from 'react' ; import { useQuery } from 'react-apollo-hooks' ; const GET_DOGS = gql ` { dogs { id breed } } ` ; const Dogs = () => { const { data, error } = useQuery(GET_DOGS, { suspend : true }); if (error) { return < div > Error! {error.message} </ div > ; } return ( < ul > {data.dogs.map(dog => ( < li key = {dog.id} > {dog.breed} </ li > ))} </ ul > ); }; const MyComponent = () => ( < Suspense fallback = { < div > Loading... </ div > }> < Dogs /> </ Suspense > );

There are known issues with suspense mode for useQuery :

only the cache-first fetch policy is supported (#13)

fetch policy is supported (#13) networkStatus returned by useQuery is undefined (#68)

useMutation

import gql from 'graphql-tag' ; import { useMutation } from 'react-apollo-hooks' ; const TOGGLE_LIKED_PHOTO = gql ` mutation toggleLikedPhoto($id: String!) { toggleLikedPhoto(id: $id) @client } ` ; const DogWithLikes = ( { url, imageId, isLiked } ) => { const [toggleLike, { loading }] = useMutation(TOGGLE_LIKED_PHOTO, { variables : { id : imageId }, }); return ( < div > < img src = {url} /> < button onClick = {toggleLike} disabled = {loading} > {isLiked ? 'Stop liking' : 'like'} </ button > </ div > ); };

The useMutation returns a tuple with mutation function first and the result of mutation execution in second. It's a similar signature you might know from official Mutation component and the same behavior as well.

You can provide any mutation options as an argument to the useMutation hook or to the function returned by it, e. g.:

function AddTaskForm ( ) { const inputRef = useRef(); const [addTask] = useMutation(ADD_TASK_MUTATION, { update : ( proxy, mutationResult ) => { }, variables : { text : inputRef.current.value, }, }); return ( < form > < input ref = {inputRef} /> < button onClick = {addTask} > Add task </ button > </ form > ); }

Or:

function TasksWithMutation ( ) { const [toggleTask] = useMutation(TOGGLE_TASK_MUTATION); return ( < TaskList onChange = {task => toggleTask({ variables: { taskId: task.id } })} tasks={data.tasks} /> ); }

useSubscription

If you are just interested in the last subscription value sent by the server (e. g. a global indicator showing how many new messages you have in an instant messenger app) you can use useSubscription hook in this form:

const NEW_MESSAGES_COUNT_CHANGED_SUBSCRIPTION = gql ` subscription onNewMessagesCountChanged($repoFullName: String!) { newMessagesCount } ` ; const NewMessagesIndicator = () => { const { data, error, loading } = useSubscription( NEW_MESSAGES_COUNT_CHANGED_SUBSCRIPTION ); if (loading) { return < div > Loading... </ div > ; }; if (error) { return < div > Error! {error.message} </ div > ; }; return < div > {data.newMessagesCount} new messages </ div > ; }

For more advanced use cases, e. g. when you'd like to show a notification to the user or modify the Apollo cache (e. g. you'd like to show a new comment on a blog post page for a user visiting it just after it was created) you can use the onSubscriptionData callback:

const { data, error, loading } = useSubscription(MY_SUBSCRIPTION, { variables : { }, onSubscriptionData : ( { client, subscriptionData } ) => { } });

In some cases you might want to subscribe only after you have all the information available, eg. only when user has selected necessary filters. Since hooks cannot be used conditionally, it would lead to unnecessary complicated patterns.

Instead, you can use the skip option which turns the subsciption dormant until toggled again. It will also unsubscribe if there was any previous subscription active and throw away previous result.

useApolloClient

const MyComponent = () => { const client = useApolloClient(); };

Testing

An example showing how to test components using react-apollo-hooks: https://github.com/trojanowski/react-apollo-hooks-sample-test

Server-side rendering

react-apollo-hooks supports server-side rendering with the getMarkupFromTree function. Example usage:

import express from 'express' ; import { ApolloProvider, getMarkupFromTree } from 'react-apollo-hooks' ; import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server' ; const HELLO_QUERY = gql ` query HelloQuery { hello } ` ; function Hello ( ) { const { data } = useQuery(HELLO_QUERY); return < p > {data.message} </ p > ; } const app = express(); app.get( '/' , async (req, res) => { const client = createYourApolloClient(); const renderedHtml = await getMarkupFromTree({ renderFunction : renderToString, tree : ( < ApolloProvider client = {client} > < Hello /> </ ApolloProvider > ), }); res.send(renderedHtml); });

getMarkupFromTree supports useQuery hooks invoked in both suspense and non-suspense mode, but the React.Suspense component is not supported. You can use unstable_SuspenseSSR provided by this library instead: