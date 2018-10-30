React Apollo Decorators

Better decorators for Apollo and React.

3 decorators that work on top of Apollo default decorator and make you code in a more declarative way.

Use this decorator to make GraphQL query .

Differences with apollo's graphql decorator:

Props will be directly passed to query variables (filtering which are not present in the query).

prop of the component, you get each query variable as a prop. The component will not be rendered until the query is loaded, instead it will show a Loading screen.

Usage

import withGraphQL from 'react-apollo-decorators/lib/withGraphQL'

query : GraphQL document containing the query.

: GraphQL document containing the query. options : loading : Loading component. Set to null to render the component when the query hasn't finish loading. Other options of apollo's graphql decorator.

Use this decorator to make GraphQL mutation .

Differences with apollo's graphql decorator:

function are the variables, the seconds are the options. The result of the mutation is return as directly in the function, not inside the data prop.

Usage

import withMutation from 'react-apollo-decorators/lib/withMutation'

mutation : GraphQL document containing the mutation.

: GraphQL document containing the mutation. options: Options of apollo's graphql decorator.

Use this decorator to make queries that change with props.

Usage

import dynamicQuery from 'react-apollo-decorators/lib/dynamicQuery'