Better decorators for Apollo and React.
3 decorators that work on top of Apollo default decorator and make you code in a more declarative way.
@withGraphQL(query, options)
Use this decorator to make GraphQL
query.
Differences with apollo's
graphql decorator:
data prop of the component, you get each query variable as a prop.
import withGraphQL from 'react-apollo-decorators/lib/withGraphQL'
graphql decorator.
@withMutation(mutation, options)
Use this decorator to make GraphQL
mutation.
Differences with apollo's
graphql decorator:
mutate prop, you get it as the name you gave it.
mutate function are the variables, the seconds are the options.
import withMutation from 'react-apollo-decorators/lib/withMutation'
graphql decorator.
@dynamicQuery(getQuery, options)
Use this decorator to make queries that change with props.
import dynamicQuery from 'react-apollo-decorators/lib/dynamicQuery'
graphql decorator.