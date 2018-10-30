openbase logo
rad

react-apollo-decorators

by Nicolás López Jullian
2.1.3 (see all)

Better decorators for Apollo and React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

233

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Apollo Decorators

Better decorators for Apollo and React.

npm version js-standard-style

3 decorators that work on top of Apollo default decorator and make you code in a more declarative way.

@withGraphQL(query, options)

Use this decorator to make GraphQL query.

Differences with apollo's graphql decorator:

  • Props will be directly passed to query variables (filtering which are not present in the query).
  • Instead of getting the result of the query in the data prop of the component, you get each query variable as a prop.
  • The component will not be rendered until the query is loaded, instead it will show a Loading screen.

Usage

import withGraphQL from 'react-apollo-decorators/lib/withGraphQL'
  • query: GraphQL document containing the query.
  • options:
    • loading: Loading component. Set to null to render the component when the query hasn't finish loading.
    • Other options of apollo's graphql decorator.

@withMutation(mutation, options)

Use this decorator to make GraphQL mutation.

Differences with apollo's graphql decorator:

  • Instead of getting the mutation in the mutate prop, you get it as the name you gave it.
  • The first argument of the mutate function are the variables, the seconds are the options.
  • The result of the mutation is return as directly in the function, not inside the data prop.

Usage

import withMutation from 'react-apollo-decorators/lib/withMutation'
  • mutation: GraphQL document containing the mutation.
  • options: Options of apollo's graphql decorator.

@dynamicQuery(getQuery, options)

Use this decorator to make queries that change with props.

Usage

import dynamicQuery from 'react-apollo-decorators/lib/dynamicQuery'
  • getQuery: A function that returns a GraphQL query in string format (not parsed).
  • options: Options of apollo's graphql decorator.

Alternatives

Tutorials

