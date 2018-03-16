This project is in INACTIVE status, bugfix will be maintained, but no new feature will be added. Feel free to use it if it suits your need, for complicated sorting features I'd recommend react-dnd by dan.
$ npm install --save react-anything-sortable
// UMD build is provided as well, but please do consider use modern module bundlers like webpack or browserify.
You have to add necessary styles for sortable to work properly, if you're using bundle tools like webpack, just
import 'react-anything-sortable/sortable.css';
Or copy this css to your own style base.
You can check the straight-forward demo by examining
demo folder, or here's a brief example.
In
app.js
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var Sortable = require('react-anything-sortable');
var SortableItem = require('./SortableItem');
ReactDOM.render(
<Sortable onSort={handleSort}>
<SortableItem sortData="1" />
<SortableItem sortData="2" />
</Sortable>
, document.body);
and in
SortableItem.js
A modern usage would be
import React from 'react';
import { SortableContainer } from 'react-anything-sortable';
@sortable
class SortableItem extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<SortableContainer>
<div>
your item
</div>
</SortableContainer>
);
}
};
Or you want to construct it manually
import React from 'react';
import { sortable } from 'react-anything-sortable';
@sortable
class SortableItem extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div // <-- make sure pass props to your own item,
className={this.props.className}
style={this.props.style}
onMouseDown={this.props.onMouseDown}
onTouchStart={this.props.onTouchStart}
>
your item // it contains required `className`s and
</div> // event handlers
);
}
};
Or if you favor the old fashion way
var React = require('react');
var createReactClass = require('create-react-class');
var SortableItemMixin = require('react-anything-sortable').SortableItemMixin;
var SortableItem = createReactClass({
mixins: [SortableItemMixin],
render: function(){
return this.renderWithSortable( // <-- this.renderWithSortable call is essential
<div>your item</div>
);
}
});
You can even pass un-sortable children to
<Sortable /> and it just works, checkout this demo to find out more. If you do so, remember to add according style to your un-sortable items.
Type: Function Default: () => {}
Being called with sorted data when a sort operation is finished.
Arguments
sortData plucked from each sortable item
Type: Bool Default: false
Constrain dragging area within sortable container.
Type: Bool Default: false
Dynamically update the sortable when its children change. If using this option, make sure to use the onSort callback to update the order of the children passed to the Sortable component when the user sorts!
Type: String Default: undefined
A className to allow only matching element of sortable item to trigger sort operation.
Add this props to
SortableItem rather than
Sortable !
Type: Any Default: undefined
Will be returned by
onSort callback in the form of array.
Type: String Default: false Options: vertical, horizontal
Will force dragging direction to vertical or horizontal mode.
Sortable and
Sortable Items, check
sortable.css, it is NOT optional!
this.renderWithSortable call in
SortableItem, or spread props to your component if using decorators.
SortableItems or change their order from outside the
Sortable, you must use the
dynamic option. This also requires using the
onSort callback to update the order of the children when sorting happens.
draggable={false} to images within sortable components to prevent glitching. See here for an example.
$ npm run test
$ npm run watch
$ npm run build
$ npm run demo
$ npm run demo:watch