📣 Push out beautiful website announcements in React 📣

This simple and modern component makes it easier for you to engage with your visitors in a non-intrusive way. The component is fully responsive and will render perfectly on desktop, tablets and mobile.

A small component to help you convert. Built with ❤︎ by Kristoffer Andreasen

Install

npm install --save react-announcement

Usage

import * as React from 'react' import Logo from './logo.svg' import Announcement from 'react-announcement' class Example extends React.Component { render () { return ( <Announcement title="Here is your component" subtitle="The best announcement component for React is finally here. Install it in all your projects." link="https://github.com/kristofferandreasen/react-announcement" imageSource={Logo} /> ) } }

Usage with optional properties

This example includes the optional properties in the component.

The daysToLive property changes to the cookie created by the component. This way you can control how many days you want to wait before you show the announcement to the same user.

The secondsBeforeBannerShows property changes the number of seconds a user waits before the announcement is presented.

The closeIconSize is to allow you to change to size of the icon in the top right corner.

The animateInDuration changes the duration of the fade-in animation.

The animateOutDuration changes the duration of the fade-out animation - this is fired on the click of the close icon.

import * as React from 'react' import Logo from './logo.svg' import Announcement from 'react-announcement' class Example extends React.Component { render () { return ( <Announcement title="Here is your component" subtitle="The best announcement component for React is finally here. Install it in all your projects." link="https://github.com/kristofferandreasen/react-announcement" imageSource={Logo} daysToLive={3} secondsBeforeBannerShows={20} closeIconSize={30} animateInDuration={2000} animateOutDuration={500} /> ) } }

Properties

Property Type Required Default value Description title string yes The title of the announcement subtitle string yes The general card text on the announcement imageSource string yes The image source string used on the left side of the image. Use a square image for the best results. Dimensions are 68x68 pixels. link string yes The link used when the announcement is clicked. daysToLive number no 7 An optional property specifying the number of days the cookie will live before the announcement is shown again to a user. secondsBeforeBannerShows number no 5 The number of seconds a user has to keep the page open before the announcement is shown. animateInDuration number no 1000 Changes the duration of the fade-in animation. animateOutDuration number no 30 Change the duration of the fade-out animation.

Responsive

The announcement is shown on the left side of the screen on desktop and centered at the bottom on mobile.

Developing

The project is bootstrapped with create-react-library and TypeScript has been added to the project. You can read more about the development workflow in the project docs.

To start developing, you need to open two terminals.

In the first tab, run from the main directory:

npm start

This will activate rollup to watch for any changes to your src directory and build the dist everytime.

In another terminal, navigate to the example folder:

cd example

Then run:

npm install

and finally:

npm start

This will start up the development server allowing you to see the results. Be aware that the solution is setting a cookie and this cookie will be stored in your browser. In order to see the banner again, you will need to open the localhost link in incognito or clear your browser cookies.

Contributing

Your contributions are always welcome! Please have a look at the contribution guidelines first 🎉

License

MIT © kristofferandreasen