Full documentation: http://react-annotation.susielu.com
You can add react-annotation as a node module by running
npm i react-annotation -S
If you're new to using React, I suggest using create-react-app to start your project
This project uses yarn, make sure that is set up prior to installing and building. To test out the library and run the docs locally, clone the repo and then run:
yarn install
Then run the start command to have a process watch for changes and build the docs site:
yarn start
If you want to make a production build of the docs run:
yarn build
//this includes the yarn run prebuild command below
If you want to make a production build of just the components and the bundle.js that can be used as a codepen import run:
yarn prebuild
I would love to hear from you about any additional features that would be useful, please say hi on twitter @DataToViz.
Andrew Mollica, d3-ring-note D3 plugin for placing circle and text annotation, and HTML Annotation
Scatterplot with d3-annotate, by Chris Polis, example using d3-annotate
Rickshaw has an annotation tool
Benn Stancil has an annotation example for a line chart
Adam Pearce has arc-arrows and swoopy drag
Micah Stubbs has a nice VR chart based on swoopy drag
Scott Logic evokes “line annotation” in a graph (different concept).
Seven Features You’ll Want In Your Next Charting Tool shows how the NYT does annotations
John Burn-Murdoch example with adding/removing and repositioning annotations