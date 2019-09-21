Full documentation: http://react-annotation.susielu.com

Setup

Using NPM

You can add react-annotation as a node module by running

npm i react-annotation -S

If you're new to using React, I suggest using create-react-app to start your project

Local Setup and Build

This project uses yarn, make sure that is set up prior to installing and building. To test out the library and run the docs locally, clone the repo and then run:

yarn install

Then run the start command to have a process watch for changes and build the docs site:

yarn start

If you want to make a production build of the docs run:

yarn build

If you want to make a production build of just the components and the bundle.js that can be used as a codepen import run:

yarn prebuild

Feedback

I would love to hear from you about any additional features that would be useful, please say hi on twitter @DataToViz.

