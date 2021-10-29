(ﾉ´ヮ´)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ A super easy animation library for React built on top of Julian Garnier's anime.js.
Just place an
<Anime>component and what you want animated inside.
npm i react-anime -S
Animate nearly all CSS, SVG, & DOM attributes by adding a prop with their name (eg.
opacity,
backgroundColor,
transform inputs like
translateX).
Nested animations are as easy as putting an
<Anime> component inside another.
Cascading animations through
delay prop.
Add elements dynamically and have them animate in.
TypeScript definitions included.
import Anime, { anime } from 'react-anime';
let colors = [ 'blue', 'green', 'red' ];
const MyAnime = (props) => (
<Anime delay={anime.stagger(100)} scale={[ 0.1, 0.9 ]}>
{colors.map((color, i) => <div key={i} className={color} />)}
</Anime>
);