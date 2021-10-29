openbase logo
react-anime

by hyperfuse
4.1.1 (see all)

✨ (ﾉ´ヮ´)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ A super easy animation library for React!

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.9K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-anime

Npm Package License Unit Tests Coverage Tests Dependency Status devDependency Status

(ﾉ´ヮ´)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ A super easy animation library for React built on top of Julian Garnier's anime.js.
Just place an <Anime> component and what you want animated inside.

Documentation | Demos | Anime.js

Installation

npm i react-anime -S

Features

  • Animate nearly all CSS, SVG, & DOM attributes by adding a prop with their name (eg. opacity, backgroundColor, transform inputs like translateX).

  • Nested animations are as easy as putting an <Anime> component inside another.

  • Cascading animations through delay prop.

  • Add elements dynamically and have them animate in.

  • TypeScript definitions included.

Usage

import Anime, { anime } from 'react-anime';

let colors = [ 'blue', 'green', 'red' ];

const MyAnime = (props) => (
    <Anime delay={anime.stagger(100)} scale={[ 0.1, 0.9 ]}>
        {colors.map((color, i) => <div key={i} className={color} />)}
    </Anime>
);

