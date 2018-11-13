A React higher-order component for invoking component repeating logic using
requestAnimationFrame. It works in both the browser and React Native.
The module follows the CommonJS format, so it is compatible with Browserify and Webpack. It also supports ES5 and beyond.
Take a look at the example project; this contains a
Timer component that should animate a progress bar until the configured end time is surpassed:
'use strict';
const React = require('react');
const ReactAnimationFrame = require('react-animation-frame');
class Timer extends React.Component {
onAnimationFrame(time) {
const progress = Math.round(time / this.props.durationMs * 100);
this.bar.style.width = `${progress}%`;
if (progress === 100) {
this.props.endAnimation();
}
}
render() {
return (
<div className="timer">
<p>{this.props.message}</p>
<div className="timer__bar" ref={node => this.bar = node}></div>
</div>
);
}
}
module.exports = ReactAnimationFrame(Timer);
The
onAnimationFrame method will be called on each repaint, via
requestAnimationFrame, by the higher-order
ReactAnimationFrame component. Once the progress of our animation reaches 100%, we can kill the underlying loop using the
endAnimation method passed to the
props of the wrapped component.
The loop can also be throttled by passing a second parameter to
ReactAnimationFrame, which represents the number of milliseconds that should elapse between invocations of
onAnimationFrame:
module.exports = ReactAnimationFrame(Timer, 100);
npm i --save react-animation-frame
ReactAnimationFrame(Component[, throttleMs])
Wraps
Component and starts a
requestAnimationFrame loop.
throttleMs if specified, will throttle invocations of
onAnimationFrame by any number of milliseconds.
onAnimationFrame(timestamp, lastTimestamp)
Called on each iteration of the underlying
requestAnimationFrame loop, or if the elapsed throttle time has been surpassed.
timestamp is the same
DOMHighResTimeStamp with which
requestAnimationFrame's callback is invoked.
The previous timestamp is also passed, which can be useful for calculating deltas. For n calls,
lastTimestamp will be the value of
timestamp for call n - 1.
this.props.endAnimation()
Cancels the current animation frame and ends the loop.
this.props.startAnimation()
Function to restart the animation after it was ended by
endAnimation.
Run
npm i to install the dependencies.
npm run build - transpile the library
npm test - lints the code and runs the tests