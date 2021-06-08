Animated weather component for React inspired by Skycons http://darkskyapp.github.io/skycons/ ☀️
React Animated Weather is available as a node package. Get it via
yarn or
npm:
yarn add react-animated-weather
-or-
npm install react-animated-weather
If using
npm < 5, you might want to save to your
package.json:
npm install --save react-animated-weather
react-animated-weather also has peer dependencies on
react,
react-dom and
prop-types.
Import the ReactAnimatedWeather component:
import ReactAnimatedWeather from 'react-animated-weather';
Sample usage:
import React from 'react';
import ReactAnimatedWeather from 'react-animated-weather';
const defaults = {
icon: 'CLEAR_DAY',
color: 'goldenrod',
size: 512,
animate: true
};
const App = () => (
<ReactAnimatedWeather
icon={defaults.icon}
color={defaults.color}
size={defaults.size}
animate={defaults.animate}
/>
);
export default App;
Props:
icon: Takes a string to display the corresponding icon out of the following
color: Pass a color value or hex code to color the weather component, if not passed, by default black is picked
size: Pass a number to size the weather component in pixels, if not passed, by default 64 is set as the size
animate: Pass a boolean value, if true (by default), the weather component will animate and if false, the weather component will remain static without any animation
Here are the default props used by ReactAnimatedWeather component:
ReactAnimatedWeather.defaultProps = {
animate: true,
size: 64,
color: 'black'
};
ReactAnimatedWeather.propTypes = {
icon: PropTypes.oneOf([
'CLEAR_DAY',
'CLEAR_NIGHT',
'PARTLY_CLOUDY_DAY',
'PARTLY_CLOUDY_NIGHT',
'CLOUDY',
'RAIN',
'SLEET',
'SNOW',
'WIND',
'FOG'
]).isRequired,
animate: PropTypes.bool,
size: PropTypes.number,
color: PropTypes.string
};
I've added a
storybook for the component since it has a small number of props and the
storybook interface is quite good for testing out
the component. You can fire up the
storybook by running:
yarn storybook
-or-
npm run storybook
I got inspired to write this component from darkskyapp's Skycons. It makes use of the
<canvas> element to render beautiful animated weather components.
Working with
<canvas> in virtual DOM is a bit tricky. ReactAnimatedWeather uses a
ref to refer to the DOM holding the
<canvas> element and render the weather component on
componentDidMount().
If you've found any bugs, please open an issue on github.