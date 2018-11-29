npm install react-animated-tree

A simple, configurable tree view control for React.

Demo: https://codesandbox.io/embed/rrw7mrknyp

content , Name of the node (string or React-component)

, Name of the node (string or React-component) type , optional description, good for displaying icons, too (string or React-component)

, optional description, good for displaying icons, too (string or React-component) open , optional: default open state

, optional: default open state canHide , optional: when set true displays an eye icon

, optional: when set true displays an eye icon visible , optional: default visible state

, optional: default visible state onClick , optional: click events on the eye

, optional: click events on the eye springConfig , optional: react-spring animation config

import Tree from 'react-animated-tree' <Tree content= "Apple" type= "Fruit" open canHide visible onClick={ console .log}> <Tree content="Contents"> <Tree content="Seeds" /> <Tree> <Tree>

Create your own effects by passing a react-spring config. The config below is the default (items fade in while moving in 20px from the right). You can go wild here by rotating, flipping, etc.