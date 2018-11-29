npm install react-animated-tree
A simple, configurable tree view control for React.
Demo: https://codesandbox.io/embed/rrw7mrknyp
content, Name of the node (string or React-component)
type, optional description, good for displaying icons, too (string or React-component)
open, optional: default open state
canHide, optional: when set true displays an eye icon
visible, optional: default visible state
onClick, optional: click events on the eye
springConfig, optional: react-spring animation config
import Tree from 'react-animated-tree'
<Tree content="Apple" type="Fruit" open canHide visible onClick={console.log}>
<Tree content="Contents">
<Tree content="Seeds" />
<Tree>
<Tree>
Create your own effects by passing a react-spring config. The config below is the default (items fade in while moving in 20px from the right). You can go wild here by rotating, flipping, etc.
config = open => ({
from: { height: 0, opacity: 0, transform: 'translate3d(20px,0,0)' },
to: {
height: open ? 'auto' : 0,
opacity: open ? 1 : 0,
transform: open ? 'translate3d(0px,0,0)' : 'translate3d(20px,0,0)',
},
})
const SpecialTree = props => <Tree {...props} springConfig={config} />
<SpecialTree content="Orange">
<SpecialTree content="Juice" />
</SpecialTree>