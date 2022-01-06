Library showing animation of number changes in react.js
|name
|type
|default
|description
|animateToNumber
|number
|none
|Number to be animated
|fontStyle
|React.CSSProperties?
|none
|Style of number text
|includeComma
|boolean?
|false
|Whether the number contains commas
|configs(1)
|SpringConfig[]?
|config.default
|This module is using react-spring and you can refer to this config option. If you pass multiple settings, an animation is randomly assigned to each number. DO NOT USE
duration because of a bug that hasn't been fixed yet
|configs(2)
|(number, number): SpringConfig
|none
|The first parameter gives information about the number to be changed, And the second parameter gives information about the order of the changing numbers. You can use that information to adjust the animation by returning the config
animated-container to style container (example)
fontStyle prop
import React from "react";
import AnimatedNumbers from "react-animated-numbers";
import "./App.css";
function App() {
const [num, setNum] = React.useState(331231);
return (
<div className="container">
<AnimatedNumbers
includeComma
animateToNumber={num}
fontStyle={{ fontSize: 40 }}
configs={[
{ mass: 1, tension: 220, friction: 100 },
{ mass: 1, tension: 180, friction: 130 },
{ mass: 1, tension: 280, friction: 90 },
{ mass: 1, tension: 180, friction: 135 },
{ mass: 1, tension: 260, friction: 100 },
{ mass: 1, tension: 210, friction: 180 },
]}
></AnimatedNumbers>
<AnimatedNumbers
animateToNumber={num}
fontStyle={{ fontSize: 32 }}
configs={(number, index) => {
return { mass: 1, tension: 230 * (index + 1), friction: 140 };
}}
></AnimatedNumbers>
<div>
<button onClick={() => setNum((state) => state + 31234)}>+</button>
<button onClick={() => setNum((state) => state - 31234)}>-</button>
</div>
</div>
);
}
export default App;