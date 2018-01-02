React component for animating numbers

Install

react-animated-number is available via npm and can be used with browserify or webpack.

npm install --save react-animated-number

Usage

import AnimatedNumber from 'react-animated-number' ; ... ... class Demo extends Component { ... render () { <AnimatedNumber component= "text" value={bigValue} style={{ transition : '0.8s ease-out' , fontSize : 48 , transitionProperty : 'background-color, color, opacity' }} frameStyle={perc => ( perc === 100 ? {} : { backgroundColor : '#ffeb3b' } )} duration={ 300 } formatValue={n => prettyBytes(n)}/> } }

API

value: number

required

Numeric value to which to tween to

initialValue: number

default: 0

Initial numeric value for the tween start

component: any

default: "span"

This is similar to the react transition API. By default, renders text inside a <span> . You can pass in any valid ReactElement . Use "text" for rendering into SVG.

formatValue: ?(n: number) => string

A callback function that accepts a number and returns a formatted string

default: 300

Total duration of animation in milliseconds

frameStyle: ?(perc: number) => Object | void,

A callback function that accepts the percentage of completion of current animation and returns the style object to applied to the current frame

The number of decimal places to render for intermediate values. If set to 0 , rounds off the intermediate values using Math.round

Demo

A demo can be found here. Source code for the demo can be found here.

License

react-animated-number is licensed under MIT license.