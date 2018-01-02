React component for animating numbers
react-animated-number is available via npm and can be used with browserify or webpack.
npm install --save react-animated-number
import AnimatedNumber from 'react-animated-number';
...
...
class Demo extends Component {
...
render () {
<AnimatedNumber component="text" value={bigValue}
style={{
transition: '0.8s ease-out',
fontSize: 48,
transitionProperty:
'background-color, color, opacity'
}}
frameStyle={perc => (
perc === 100 ? {} : {backgroundColor: '#ffeb3b'}
)}
duration={300}
formatValue={n => prettyBytes(n)}/>
}
}
required
Numeric value to which to tween to
default:
0
Initial numeric value for the tween start
default:
"span"
This is similar to the react transition API. By default, renders text inside a
<span>. You can pass in any valid
ReactElement. Use
"text" for rendering into SVG.
A callback function that accepts a number and returns a formatted string
default:
300
Total duration of animation in milliseconds
A callback function that accepts the percentage of completion of current animation and returns the style object to applied to the current frame
The number of decimal places to render for intermediate values.
If set to
0, rounds off the intermediate values using
Math.round
A demo can be found here. Source code for the demo can be found here.
react-animated-number is licensed under MIT license.