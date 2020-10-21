React component to show or hide elements with animations using Animated.css

Demo

https://digital-flowers.github.io/react-animated-css.html

Install

npm i react-animated-css --save

Note You have to include Animated.css in your html page, this component is just a wrapper for it.

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/animate.css/3.5.2/animate.min.css" > </ head >

How to use

very easy to use, just wrap your content with the animated component

import {Animated} from "react-animated-css" ; < Animated animationIn = "bounceInLeft" animationOut = "fadeOut" isVisible = {true} > < div > hello world ;) </ div > </ Animated >

then you can just toggle the isVisible property to see the animation.

Properties

animationIn animation in name, default "fadeIn"

animation in name, default "fadeIn" animationOut animation out name, default "fadeOut"

animation out name, default "fadeOut" animationInDelay animation in delay (milliseconds), default 0

animation in delay (milliseconds), default 0 animationOutDelay animation out delay (milliseconds), default 0

animation out delay (milliseconds), default 0 animationInDuration animation in duration (milliseconds), default 1000

animation in duration (milliseconds), default 1000 animationOutDuration animation out duration (milliseconds), default 1000

animation out duration (milliseconds), default 1000 style react style property for the inner component

react style property for the inner component isVisible if the component is visible or not, default true

if the component is visible or not, default true innerRef react ref property for the inner component

react ref property for the inner component className react className property for the inner component

react className property for the inner component animateOnMount apply animationIn on mount or not, default true

List of animation

All the following animation from animated.css are supported.

﻿Animation Name bounce flash pulse rubberBand shake headShake swing tada wobble jello bounceIn bounceInDown bounceInLeft bounceInRight bounceInUp bounceOut bounceOutDown bounceOutLeft bounceOutRight bounceOutUp fadeIn fadeInDown fadeInDownBig fadeInLeft fadeInLeftBig fadeInRight fadeInRightBig fadeInUp fadeInUpBig fadeOut fadeOutDown fadeOutDownBig fadeOutLeft fadeOutLeftBig fadeOutRight fadeOutRightBig fadeOutUp fadeOutUpBig flipInX flipInY flipOutX flipOutY lightSpeedIn lightSpeedOut rotateIn rotateInDownLeft rotateInDownRight rotateInUpLeft rotateInUpRight rotateOut rotateOutDownLeft rotateOutDownRight rotateOutUpLeft rotateOutUpRight hinge jackInTheBox rollIn rollOut zoomIn zoomInDown zoomInLeft zoomInRight zoomInUp zoomOut zoomOutDown zoomOutLeft zoomOutRight zoomOutUp slideInDown slideInLeft slideInRight slideInUp slideOutDown slideOutLeft slideOutRight slideOutUp

Give a try

Its 100% smoothly and it looks really nice in some components

From React 17.x.x componentWillReceiveProps will be deprecated and a different strategy is introduced.