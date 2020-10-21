openbase logo
rac

react-animated-css

by Fareed Alnamrouti
1.2.1 (see all)

React component to show or hide elements with animations

Downloads/wk

12K

GitHub Stars

205

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

6

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Animation

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

React-Animated-CSS

React component to show or hide elements with animations using Animated.css

npm version npm downloads

Demo

https://digital-flowers.github.io/react-animated-css.html

Install

npm i react-animated-css --save

Note You have to include Animated.css in your html page, this component is just a wrapper for it.

<head>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/animate.css/3.5.2/animate.min.css">
</head>

How to use

very easy to use, just wrap your content with the animated component

import {Animated} from "react-animated-css";

<Animated animationIn="bounceInLeft" animationOut="fadeOut" isVisible={true}>
    <div>
        hello world ;)
    </div>
</Animated>

then you can just toggle the isVisible property to see the animation.

Properties

  • animationIn animation in name, default "fadeIn"
  • animationOut animation out name, default "fadeOut"
  • animationInDelay animation in delay (milliseconds), default 0
  • animationOutDelay animation out delay (milliseconds), default 0
  • animationInDuration animation in duration (milliseconds), default 1000
  • animationOutDuration animation out duration (milliseconds), default 1000
  • style react style property for the inner component
  • isVisible if the component is visible or not, default true
  • innerRef react ref property for the inner component
  • className react className property for the inner component
  • animateOnMount apply animationIn on mount or not, default true

List of animation

All the following animation from animated.css are supported.

﻿Animation Name
bounce
flash
pulse
rubberBand
shake
headShake
swing
tada
wobble
jello
bounceIn
bounceInDown
bounceInLeft
bounceInRight
bounceInUp
bounceOut
bounceOutDown
bounceOutLeft
bounceOutRight
bounceOutUp
fadeIn
fadeInDown
fadeInDownBig
fadeInLeft
fadeInLeftBig
fadeInRight
fadeInRightBig
fadeInUp
fadeInUpBig
fadeOut
fadeOutDown
fadeOutDownBig
fadeOutLeft
fadeOutLeftBig
fadeOutRight
fadeOutRightBig
fadeOutUp
fadeOutUpBig
flipInX
flipInY
flipOutX
flipOutY
lightSpeedIn
lightSpeedOut
rotateIn
rotateInDownLeft
rotateInDownRight
rotateInUpLeft
rotateInUpRight
rotateOut
rotateOutDownLeft
rotateOutDownRight
rotateOutUpLeft
rotateOutUpRight
hinge
jackInTheBox
rollIn
rollOut
zoomIn
zoomInDown
zoomInLeft
zoomInRight
zoomInUp
zoomOut
zoomOutDown
zoomOutLeft
zoomOutRight
zoomOutUp
slideInDown
slideInLeft
slideInRight
slideInUp
slideOutDown
slideOutLeft
slideOutRight
slideOutUp

Give a try

Its 100% smoothly and it looks really nice in some components

note:

From React 17.x.x componentWillReceiveProps will be deprecated and a different strategy is introduced.

100
TriptoAfsinDhaka, Bangladesh30 Ratings0 Reviews
Enthusiast | Learner | Optimistic
November 30, 2020

Alternatives

framer-motionOpen source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
962K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
42
Top Feedback
26Easy to Use
22Great Documentation
18Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
react-spring✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
776K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
react-transition-groupAn easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rft
react-flip-toolkitA lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 52 Alternatives

