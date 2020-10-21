React component to show or hide elements with animations using Animated.css
npm i react-animated-css --save
Note You have to include Animated.css in your html page, this component is just a wrapper for it.
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/animate.css/3.5.2/animate.min.css">
</head>
very easy to use, just wrap your content with the animated component
import {Animated} from "react-animated-css";
<Animated animationIn="bounceInLeft" animationOut="fadeOut" isVisible={true}>
<div>
hello world ;)
</div>
</Animated>
then you can just toggle the
isVisible property to see the animation.
All the following animation from animated.css are supported.
|Animation Name
bounce
flash
pulse
rubberBand
shake
headShake
swing
tada
wobble
jello
bounceIn
bounceInDown
bounceInLeft
bounceInRight
bounceInUp
bounceOut
bounceOutDown
bounceOutLeft
bounceOutRight
bounceOutUp
fadeIn
fadeInDown
fadeInDownBig
fadeInLeft
fadeInLeftBig
fadeInRight
fadeInRightBig
fadeInUp
fadeInUpBig
fadeOut
fadeOutDown
fadeOutDownBig
fadeOutLeft
fadeOutLeftBig
fadeOutRight
fadeOutRightBig
fadeOutUp
fadeOutUpBig
flipInX
flipInY
flipOutX
flipOutY
lightSpeedIn
lightSpeedOut
rotateIn
rotateInDownLeft
rotateInDownRight
rotateInUpLeft
rotateInUpRight
rotateOut
rotateOutDownLeft
rotateOutDownRight
rotateOutUpLeft
rotateOutUpRight
hinge
jackInTheBox
rollIn
rollOut
zoomIn
zoomInDown
zoomInLeft
zoomInRight
zoomInUp
zoomOut
zoomOutDown
zoomOutLeft
zoomOutRight
zoomOutUp
slideInDown
slideInLeft
slideInRight
slideInUp
slideOutDown
slideOutLeft
slideOutRight
slideOutUp
Its 100% smoothly and it looks really nice in some components
From React 17.x.x componentWillReceiveProps will be deprecated and a different strategy is introduced.