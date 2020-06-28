openbase logo
by Mir Neamul Karim
Hamburger button components for React.js with animated state changes https://auvikalive.github.io/react-animated-burgers/

Readme

Usage

Install the package

npm i -S react-animated-burgers styled-components

or

yarn add react-animated-burgers styled-components

Import the desired component, for example

import { HamburgerArrow } from 'react-animated-burgers'

Pass in isActive boolean prop

<HamburgerArrow isActive={this.state.isActive} />

Pass in toggleButton function prop

<HamburgerArrow isActive={this.state.isActive} toggleButton={this.toggleButton} />

Pass in buttonColor & barColor string to change the color of the button & bars

<HamburgerArrow isActive={this.state.isActive} toggleButton={this.toggleButton} buttonColor="#FFBC67" barColor="white" />

Pass in buttonWidth number prop to change the size of the button. The width of the button will take as width value in px the passed in prop, button height & other properties will be calculated based on buttonWidth. Default buttonWidth is 40

<HamburgerArrow buttonWidth={50} isActive={this.state.isActive} toggleButton={this.toggleButton} />

Pass in buttonStyle prop for style overrides

<HamburgerArrow buttonStyle={{ backgroundColor: "#FFBC67" }} isActive={this.state.isActive} toggleButton={this.toggleButton} />

If you prefer using classes pass in className

<HamburgerArrow className="my-styles" isActive={this.state.isActive} toggleButton={this.toggleButton} />

Example usage on Class components

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { HamburgerArrow } from 'react-animated-burgers'

class App extends Component {
  state = {
    isActive: false
  }

  toggleButton = () => {
    this.setState({
      isActive: !this.state.isActive
    })
  }

  render() {
    return (
        <HamburgerArrow isActive={this.state.isActive} toggleButton={this.toggleButton} buttonColor="#FFBC67" barColor="white" />
    )
  }
}

export default App

Example usage on Functional components

import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react'
import { HamburgerArrow } from 'react-animated-burgers'

const App = () => {
  const [isActive, setIsActive] = useState(false)

  const toggleButton = useCallback(
    () => setIsActive(prevState => !prevState),
    [],
  )

  return (
    <HamburgerArrow
      buttonColor="#FFBC67"
      barColor="white"
      {...{ isActive, toggleButton }}
    />
  )
}

export default App

Acknowledgments

Dhruvkaran38 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago

So this package has lots of predefined burger components from an arrow to stack. This library has no dependencies and small bundle only. I am not saying it best but use it because of its simplicity.

