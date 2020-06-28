Usage

Install the package

npm i -S react-animated-burgers styled-components

or

yarn add react-animated-burgers styled-components

Import the desired component, for example

import { HamburgerArrow } from 'react-animated-burgers'

Pass in isActive boolean prop

< HamburgerArrow isActive = {this.state.isActive} />

Pass in toggleButton function prop

< HamburgerArrow isActive = {this.state.isActive} toggleButton = {this.toggleButton} />

Pass in buttonColor & barColor string to change the color of the button & bars

< HamburgerArrow isActive = {this.state.isActive} toggleButton = {this.toggleButton} buttonColor = "#FFBC67" barColor = "white" />

Pass in buttonWidth number prop to change the size of the button. The width of the button will take as width value in px the passed in prop, button height & other properties will be calculated based on buttonWidth. Default buttonWidth is 40

< HamburgerArrow buttonWidth = {50} isActive = {this.state.isActive} toggleButton = {this.toggleButton} />

Pass in buttonStyle prop for style overrides

< HamburgerArrow buttonStyle = {{ backgroundColor: "# FFBC67 " }} isActive = {this.state.isActive} toggleButton = {this.toggleButton} />

If you prefer using classes pass in className

< HamburgerArrow className = "my-styles" isActive = {this.state.isActive} toggleButton = {this.toggleButton} />

Example usage on Class components

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { HamburgerArrow } from 'react-animated-burgers' class App extends Component { state = { isActive : false } toggleButton = () => { this .setState({ isActive : ! this .state.isActive }) } render() { return ( < HamburgerArrow isActive = {this.state.isActive} toggleButton = {this.toggleButton} buttonColor = "#FFBC67" barColor = "white" /> ) } } export default App

Example usage on Functional components

import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react' import { HamburgerArrow } from 'react-animated-burgers' const App = () => { const [isActive, setIsActive] = useState( false ) const toggleButton = useCallback( () => setIsActive( prevState => !prevState), [], ) return ( <HamburgerArrow buttonColor= "#FFBC67" barColor= "white" {...{ isActive, toggleButton }} /> ) } export default App

Acknowledgments