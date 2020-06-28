Install the package
npm i -S react-animated-burgers styled-components
or
yarn add react-animated-burgers styled-components
Import the desired component, for example
import { HamburgerArrow } from 'react-animated-burgers'
Pass in isActive boolean prop
<HamburgerArrow isActive={this.state.isActive} />
Pass in toggleButton function prop
<HamburgerArrow isActive={this.state.isActive} toggleButton={this.toggleButton} />
Pass in buttonColor & barColor string to change the color of the button & bars
<HamburgerArrow isActive={this.state.isActive} toggleButton={this.toggleButton} buttonColor="#FFBC67" barColor="white" />
Pass in buttonWidth number prop to change the size of the button. The width of the button will take as width value in px the passed in prop, button height & other properties will be calculated based on buttonWidth. Default buttonWidth is 40
<HamburgerArrow buttonWidth={50} isActive={this.state.isActive} toggleButton={this.toggleButton} />
Pass in buttonStyle prop for style overrides
<HamburgerArrow buttonStyle={{ backgroundColor: "#FFBC67" }} isActive={this.state.isActive} toggleButton={this.toggleButton} />
If you prefer using classes pass in className
<HamburgerArrow className="my-styles" isActive={this.state.isActive} toggleButton={this.toggleButton} />
Example usage on Class components
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { HamburgerArrow } from 'react-animated-burgers'
class App extends Component {
state = {
isActive: false
}
toggleButton = () => {
this.setState({
isActive: !this.state.isActive
})
}
render() {
return (
<HamburgerArrow isActive={this.state.isActive} toggleButton={this.toggleButton} buttonColor="#FFBC67" barColor="white" />
)
}
}
export default App
Example usage on Functional components
import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react'
import { HamburgerArrow } from 'react-animated-burgers'
const App = () => {
const [isActive, setIsActive] = useState(false)
const toggleButton = useCallback(
() => setIsActive(prevState => !prevState),
[],
)
return (
<HamburgerArrow
buttonColor="#FFBC67"
barColor="white"
{...{ isActive, toggleButton }}
/>
)
}
export default App
So this package has lots of predefined burger components from an arrow to stack. This library has no dependencies and small bundle only. I am not saying it best but use it because of its simplicity.