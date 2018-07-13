Simple and light wrapper component for sliding (to auto height) and fading animation when children mounts and unmount:
$ yarn add react-animate-mount
Help animate single component when mount & umount
/** Before **/
this.state.show ? {childen} : null;
/** After **/
import { Animate } from 'react-animate-mount'
<Animate show={this.state.show}>
{childen}
</Animate>
|Name
|Type
|Description
|show
|boolean
|The key boolean that indicate if the children should be mounted
|appear
|?boolean = false
|Normally component is not animated when
<Animate> mounts, with this flag the child component will animate in on initialization.
|duration
|?number = 200
|The duration you want the animate to last in ms, default to 250
|type
|?string('slide' or 'fade') = 'slide'
|Specify animation effect, sliding or pure fading
|onAnimateComplete
|?function
|Invokes when component animation finishes.
Wraps around a list of item, this provides
<Animate> effect to each individual child. As item changes in the list,
<AnimateGroup> will animate out removed children and animate in new children correctly.
Please provide unique key to each child. keys are used to identify child between renders
import { AnimateGroup } from 'react-animate-mount'
<AnimateGroup>
{items.map(item => (<Item key={item.key} data={item.data} />)}
</AnimateGroup>
|Name
|Type
|Description
|duration
|?number = 200
|The duration you want the animate to last in ms, default to 250
|type
|?string('slide' or 'fade') = 'slide'
|Specify animation effect, sliding or pure fading
|onAnimateComplete
|?function
|Invokes when each time animation finishes.