ram

react-animate-mount

by Mingrui Zhang
1.0.1 (see all)

Lightweight React component for animating component when mounts and unmounts with slide and fade effects.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

190

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Animate Mount

npm version license

Simple and light wrapper component for sliding (to auto height) and fading animation when children mounts and unmount:

  • Animate - provides sliding and fading animation for single component when mount & umount
  • AnimateGroup - provides animation for items entering & leaving a list.

Gif Demo

Install

$ yarn add react-animate-mount

Demos

Animate

Help animate single component when mount & umount

Usage

/** Before **/
this.state.show ? {childen} : null;

/** After **/
import { Animate } from 'react-animate-mount'

<Animate show={this.state.show}>
  {childen}
</Animate>

Props

NameTypeDescription
showbooleanThe key boolean that indicate if the children should be mounted
appear?boolean = falseNormally component is not animated when <Animate> mounts, with this flag the child component will animate in on initialization.
duration?number = 200The duration you want the animate to last in ms, default to 250
type?string('slide' or 'fade') = 'slide'Specify animation effect, sliding or pure fading
onAnimateComplete?functionInvokes when component animation finishes.

AnimateGroup

Wraps around a list of item, this provides <Animate> effect to each individual child. As item changes in the list, <AnimateGroup> will animate out removed children and animate in new children correctly.

Please provide unique key to each child. keys are used to identify child between renders

Usage

import { AnimateGroup } from 'react-animate-mount'

<AnimateGroup>
  {items.map(item => (<Item key={item.key} data={item.data} />)}
</AnimateGroup>

Props

NameTypeDescription
duration?number = 200The duration you want the animate to last in ms, default to 250
type?string('slide' or 'fade') = 'slide'Specify animation effect, sliding or pure fading
onAnimateComplete?functionInvokes when each time animation finishes.

