React Animate Mount

Simple and light wrapper component for sliding (to auto height) and fading animation when children mounts and unmount:

Animate - provides sliding and fading animation for single component when mount & umount

- provides sliding and fading animation for single component when mount & umount AnimateGroup - provides animation for items entering & leaving a list.

Install

$ yarn add react-animate-mount

Demos

Animate

Help animate single component when mount & umount

Usage

this.state. show ? {childen} : null ; import { Animate } from 'react-animate-mount' <Animate show ={this.state. show }> {childen} </Animate>

Props

Name Type Description show boolean The key boolean that indicate if the children should be mounted appear ?boolean = false Normally component is not animated when <Animate> mounts, with this flag the child component will animate in on initialization. duration ?number = 200 The duration you want the animate to last in ms, default to 250 type ?string('slide' or 'fade') = 'slide' Specify animation effect, sliding or pure fading onAnimateComplete ?function Invokes when component animation finishes.

AnimateGroup

Wraps around a list of item, this provides <Animate> effect to each individual child. As item changes in the list, <AnimateGroup> will animate out removed children and animate in new children correctly.

Please provide unique key to each child. keys are used to identify child between renders

Usage

import { AnimateGroup } from 'react-animate-mount' <AnimateGroup> {items.map( item => ( < Item key = {item.key} data = {item.data} /> )} </ AnimateGroup >

Props