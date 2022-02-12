Lightweight React component for animating height using CSS transitions.
Slide up/down the element, and animate it to any specific height.
Content's opacity can be optionally animated as well (check
animateOpacity prop bellow).
CSS classes are applied in specific animation states, check
animationStateClasses prop.
For React >=16.3.0 (17 included) make sure you are using v2.x.
Read more about React lifecycle changes introduced with React 16.3.
Live demo: muffinman.io/react-animate-height
Because multiple people asked how to animate list items, I created this simple example for that as well.
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
npm start
Then open
localhost:8080 in your browser of choice browser.
Or play with this sandbox.
Get it from npm
$ npm install --save react-animate-height
Import and use it in your React app.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AnimateHeight from 'react-animate-height';
export default class Example extends Component {
state = {
height: 0,
};
toggle = () => {
const { height } = this.state;
this.setState({
height: height === 0 ? 'auto' : 0,
});
};
render() {
const { height } = this.state;
return (
<div>
<button
aria-expanded={ height !== 0 }
aria-controls='example-panel'
onClick={ this.toggle }
>
{ height === 0 ? 'Open' : 'Close' }
</button>
<AnimateHeight
id='example-panel'
duration={ 500 }
height={ height } // see props documentation below
>
<h1>Your content goes here</h1>
<p>Put as many React or HTML components here.</p>
</AnimateHeight>
</div>
);
}
}
height: numeric or percentage value (ie.
'50%') or
'auto', required
When changed, element height will be animated to that height.
To slide up use
0, for slide down use
'auto'
duration: integer, default:
250
Duration of the animation in milliseconds
delay: integer, default:
0
Animation delay in milliseconds
easing: string, default:
'ease'
CSS easing function to be applied to the animation
id: string
HTML
id attribute.
className: string
CSS class to be applied to the element
Please note that you shouldn't apply properties that are messing with the layout (like
display,
height...), as these might break height calculations
style: object
CSS style object, it will be merged with inline styles of the component
Please note that you shouldn't apply properties that are messing with the layout (like
display,
height...), as these might break height calculations
contentClassName: string
CSS class to be applied to content wrapper element
Please note that you shouldn't apply properties that are messing with the layout (like
display,
height...), as these might break height calculations
animationStateClasses: object
Object containing CSS class names for animation states, default:
{
animating: 'rah-animating',
animatingUp: 'rah-animating--up',
animatingDown: 'rah-animating--down',
static: 'rah-static',
animatingToHeightZero: 'rah-animating--to-height-zero',
animatingToHeightAuto: 'rah-animating--to-height-auto',
animatingToHeightSpecific: 'rah-animating--to-height-specific',
staticHeightZero: 'rah-static--height-zero',
staticHeightAuto: 'rah-static--height-auto',
staticHeightSpecific: 'rah-static--height-specific',
}
Please note that this one will be merged with the default object and cached when component is created, so changing it afterwards will have no effect.
onAnimationStart: function
Callback which will be called when animation starts.
This first argument passed to this callback is an object containing
newHeight, the pixel value of the height at which the animation will end.
onAnimationEnd: function
Callback which will be called when animation ends.
This first argument passed to this callback is an object containing
newHeight, the pixel value of the height at which the animation ended.
applyInlineTransitions: boolean, default:
true
If this flag is set to
false only CSS classes will be applied to the element and inline
transition styles will not be present.
animateOpacity: boolean, default:
false
If set to
true content will fade-in (and fade-out) while height is animated.
aria-hidden: boolean
By default, library will set
aria-hidden to
true when height is zero. If you wish to override it, you can pass the prop yourself.
Additional props will be passed to the wrapper div, to make adding attrs like
aria-* easier.
Library will hide the content using
display: hidden when height props is 0. It will also apply
aria-hidden="true" in the same case, but you can override it by passing
aria-hidden prop yourself.
When using a button to toggle height, make sure you add
aria-expanded and
aria-controls to make everything accessible. Here's an example:
<button
aria-expanded={ height !== 0 }
aria-controls='example-panel' // it has to match the id passed to AnimateHeight
onClick={ toggleHeight } // your click handler that toggles height
// ... all other props
>
Toggle
</button>
<AnimateHeight id='example-panel'>
Content
</AnimateHeight>
If
AnimateHeight is a flex child and it's parent has a fixed height, animation won't work.
To fix this, you just need to add the following CSS rule to the
AnimateHeight instance.
flex-shrink: 0;
You can do it by passing a
className or directly in the
style prop
<AnimateHeight style={{flexShrink: 0}}>
Check the issue #89 for the example and more details.
Animating heights with CSS transitions are not always a simple task. Animating from/to 0 and another fixed value is easy but when the value is based on the content (auto), it does not work. With this library, you can easily animate components height easily no matter what the value of height is. It works well and is so simple to use.