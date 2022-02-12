openbase logo
rah

react-animate-height

by Stanko
2.0.23 (see all)

Lightweight React component for animating height using CSS transitions. Slide up/down the element, and animate it to any specific height.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

168K

GitHub Stars

564

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
mgs95

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

React Animate Height

npm version npm downloads

Lightweight React component for animating height using CSS transitions. Slide up/down the element, and animate it to any specific height. Content's opacity can be optionally animated as well (check animateOpacity prop bellow).

CSS classes are applied in specific animation states, check animationStateClasses prop.

Changelog

Note about versions

For React >=16.3.0 (17 included) make sure you are using v2.x.

Read more about React lifecycle changes introduced with React 16.3.

Demo

Live demo: muffinman.io/react-animate-height

Because multiple people asked how to animate list items, I created this simple example for that as well.

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install
npm start

Then open localhost:8080 in your browser of choice browser.

Or play with this sandbox.

Quick start

Get it from npm

$ npm install --save react-animate-height

Import and use it in your React app.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AnimateHeight from 'react-animate-height';

export default class Example extends Component {
  state = {
    height: 0,
  };

  toggle = () => {
    const { height } = this.state;

    this.setState({
      height: height === 0 ? 'auto' : 0,
    });
  };

  render() {
    const { height } = this.state;

    return (
      <div>
        <button 
          aria-expanded={ height !== 0 }
          aria-controls='example-panel'
          onClick={ this.toggle }
        >
          { height === 0 ? 'Open' : 'Close' }
        </button>

        <AnimateHeight
          id='example-panel'
          duration={ 500 }
          height={ height } // see props documentation below
        >
          <h1>Your content goes here</h1>
          <p>Put as many React or HTML components here.</p>
        </AnimateHeight>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Props

  • height: numeric or percentage value (ie. '50%') or 'auto', required

    When changed, element height will be animated to that height.
    To slide up use 0, for slide down use 'auto'

  • duration: integer, default: 250

    Duration of the animation in milliseconds

  • delay: integer, default: 0

    Animation delay in milliseconds

  • easing: string, default: 'ease'

    CSS easing function to be applied to the animation

  • id: string

    HTML id attribute.

  • className: string

    CSS class to be applied to the element

    Please note that you shouldn't apply properties that are messing with the layout (like display, height...), as these might break height calculations

  • style: object

    CSS style object, it will be merged with inline styles of the component

    Please note that you shouldn't apply properties that are messing with the layout (like display, height...), as these might break height calculations

  • contentClassName: string

    CSS class to be applied to content wrapper element

    Please note that you shouldn't apply properties that are messing with the layout (like display, height...), as these might break height calculations

  • animationStateClasses: object

    Object containing CSS class names for animation states, default:

    {
  animating:                  'rah-animating',
  animatingUp:                'rah-animating--up',
  animatingDown:              'rah-animating--down',
  static:                     'rah-static',
  animatingToHeightZero:      'rah-animating--to-height-zero',
  animatingToHeightAuto:      'rah-animating--to-height-auto',
  animatingToHeightSpecific:  'rah-animating--to-height-specific',
  staticHeightZero:           'rah-static--height-zero',
  staticHeightAuto:           'rah-static--height-auto',
  staticHeightSpecific:       'rah-static--height-specific',
}

    Please note that this one will be merged with the default object and cached when component is created, so changing it afterwards will have no effect.

  • onAnimationStart: function

    Callback which will be called when animation starts.

    This first argument passed to this callback is an object containing newHeight, the pixel value of the height at which the animation will end.

  • onAnimationEnd: function

    Callback which will be called when animation ends.

    This first argument passed to this callback is an object containing newHeight, the pixel value of the height at which the animation ended.

  • applyInlineTransitions: boolean, default: true

    If this flag is set to false only CSS classes will be applied to the element and inline transition styles will not be present.

  • animateOpacity: boolean, default: false

    If set to true content will fade-in (and fade-out) while height is animated.

  • aria-hidden: boolean

    By default, library will set aria-hidden to true when height is zero. If you wish to override it, you can pass the prop yourself.

Additional props will be passed to the wrapper div, to make adding attrs like aria-* easier.

Accessibility

Library will hide the content using display: hidden when height props is 0. It will also apply aria-hidden="true" in the same case, but you can override it by passing aria-hidden prop yourself.

When using a button to toggle height, make sure you add aria-expanded and aria-controls to make everything accessible. Here's an example:

<button 
  aria-expanded={ height !== 0 }
  aria-controls='example-panel' // it has to match the id passed to AnimateHeight
  onClick={ toggleHeight } // your click handler that toggles height
  // ... all other props
>
  Toggle
</button>

<AnimateHeight id='example-panel'>
  Content
</AnimateHeight>

Gotchas

Bounded flexboxes

If AnimateHeight is a flex child and it's parent has a fixed height, animation won't work. To fix this, you just need to add the following CSS rule to the AnimateHeight instance.

flex-shrink: 0;

You can do it by passing a className or directly in the style prop 

<AnimateHeight style={{flexShrink: 0}}>

Check the issue #89 for the example and more details.

License

MIT

100
Mariano Gonzalez SalazarMadrid, Spain80 Ratings95 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

Animating heights with CSS transitions are not always a simple task. Animating from/to 0 and another fixed value is easy but when the value is based on the content (auto), it does not work. With this library, you can easily animate components height easily no matter what the value of height is. It works well and is so simple to use.

0

