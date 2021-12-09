React component using Anchorme.js to detect urls and emails in a text and converts them into clickable HTML links.

🚀 Installation

npm i react-anchorme yarn add react-anchorme

🖲 Usage

Basic usage

Component takes string as a children, detects urls, emails, IP addresses in it and replaces them with clickable HTML links.

import React from 'react' import { Anchorme } from 'react-anchorme' const SomeComponent = () => { return ( < Anchorme > Lorem ipsum http://example.loc dolor sit amet </ Anchorme > ) }

Custom props

You can set custom anchor props that are applied to every link created by the component.

import React from 'react' import { Anchorme } from 'react-anchorme' const SomeComponent = () => { return ( < Anchorme target = "_blank" rel = "noreferrer noopener" > Lorem ipsum http://example.loc dolor sit amet </ Anchorme > ) }

Truncate

You can truncate link text by setting up truncate prop:

import React from 'react' import { Anchorme } from 'react-anchorme' const SomeComponent = () => { return ( < Anchorme truncate = {5} > Lorem ipsum example.com dolor sit amet </ Anchorme > ) }

Custom link component

You can set custom link component that is rendered instead of default anchor element.