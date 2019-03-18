openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ral

react-anchor-link-smooth-scroll

by Maurice van Cooten
1.0.12 (see all)

React component for anchor links using the smooth scroll polyfill.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.6K

GitHub Stars

209

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Anchor Link Smooth Scroll

React component for anchor links using the smoothscroll polyfill.

Instructions

  1. Install dependency: npm install react-anchor-link-smooth-scroll

  2. Add script

    import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import AnchorLink from 'react-anchor-link-smooth-scroll'

const SmoothScroll = () => (
  <div>
    <AnchorLink href='#things'>Things</AnchorLink>
    <AnchorLink href='#stuff'>Stuff</AnchorLink>

    <section id='things'>
    <h2>Things</h2>
    </section>
    <section id='stuff'>
      <h2>Stuff</h2>
    </section>
  </div>
)

ReactDOM.render(
  <SmoothScroll />,
  document.getElementById('content')
)

  3. Options; offset the amount of pixels from the top, for if you have a sticky navigation.

    • Regular offset

       <AnchorLink offset='100' href='#things'>Things</AnchorLink>

    • For responsive offset you can provide a function returning the needed integer to scroll from

       <AnchorLink offset={() => 100} href='#things'>Things</AnchorLink>

Changelog

v.1.0.11 (July 24th 2018), @ericmasiello Fixed; offset prop from being spread, to avoid remaining props spread to anchor link element.

v1.0.10 (May 30th 2018), @DanMMX Created an option to receive a function for an offset calculation.

v1.0.9 (April 24th 2018), @gazpachu Fix to have hash change in address bar.

v1.0.7 (April 10th 2018), @zauni Fixed problem with nested HTML inside the anchor.

@roborourke Fixed possibility of a custom onClick handler for secondary side effects.

Licence

Licensed under the MIT Licence.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-use-gesture👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
180K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rhs
react-horizontal-scrolling-menuHorizontal scrolling menu component for React.
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
react-waypointA React component to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rs
react-scrollReact scroll component
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
409K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ris
react-infinite-scroll-componentAn awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
400K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
react-list:scroll: A versatile infinite scroll React component.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
140K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 58 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial