React Anchor Link Smooth Scroll

React component for anchor links using the smoothscroll polyfill.

Instructions

Install dependency: npm install react-anchor-link-smooth-scroll Add script import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import AnchorLink from 'react-anchor-link-smooth-scroll' const SmoothScroll = () => ( < div > < AnchorLink href = '#things' > Things </ AnchorLink > < AnchorLink href = '#stuff' > Stuff </ AnchorLink > < section id = 'things' > < h2 > Things </ h2 > </ section > < section id = 'stuff' > < h2 > Stuff </ h2 > </ section > </ div > ) ReactDOM.render( < SmoothScroll /> , document.getElementById('content') ) Options; offset the amount of pixels from the top, for if you have a sticky navigation. Regular offset <AnchorLink offset= '100' href= '#things' >Things< /AnchorLink>

For responsive offset you can provide a function returning the needed integer to scroll from <AnchorLink offset={() => 100 } href= '#things' >Things< /AnchorLink>

Changelog

v.1.0.11 (July 24th 2018), @ericmasiello Fixed; offset prop from being spread, to avoid remaining props spread to anchor link element.

v1.0.10 (May 30th 2018), @DanMMX Created an option to receive a function for an offset calculation.

v1.0.9 (April 24th 2018), @gazpachu Fix to have hash change in address bar.

v1.0.7 (April 10th 2018), @zauni Fixed problem with nested HTML inside the anchor.

@roborourke Fixed possibility of a custom onClick handler for secondary side effects.

Licence

Licensed under the MIT Licence.