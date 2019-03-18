React component for anchor links using the smoothscroll polyfill.
Install dependency:
npm install react-anchor-link-smooth-scroll
Add script
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import AnchorLink from 'react-anchor-link-smooth-scroll'
const SmoothScroll = () => (
<div>
<AnchorLink href='#things'>Things</AnchorLink>
<AnchorLink href='#stuff'>Stuff</AnchorLink>
<section id='things'>
<h2>Things</h2>
</section>
<section id='stuff'>
<h2>Stuff</h2>
</section>
</div>
)
ReactDOM.render(
<SmoothScroll />,
document.getElementById('content')
)
Options; offset the amount of pixels from the top, for if you have a sticky navigation.
Regular offset
<AnchorLink offset='100' href='#things'>Things</AnchorLink>
For responsive offset you can provide a function returning the needed integer to scroll from
<AnchorLink offset={() => 100} href='#things'>Things</AnchorLink>
v.1.0.11 (July 24th 2018), @ericmasiello Fixed; offset prop from being spread, to avoid remaining props spread to anchor link element.
v1.0.10 (May 30th 2018), @DanMMX Created an option to receive a function for an offset calculation.
v1.0.9 (April 24th 2018), @gazpachu Fix to have hash change in address bar.
v1.0.7 (April 10th 2018), @zauni Fixed problem with nested HTML inside the anchor.
@roborourke Fixed possibility of a custom onClick handler for secondary side effects.
Licensed under the MIT Licence.