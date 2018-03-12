openbase logo
raw

react-analytics-widget

by Julien Bouquillon
1.2.0

Embed Google Analytics widgets in your React applications.

Readme

react-analytics-widget

npm package

Embed Google Analytics widgets in your React applications.

  • The GoogleProvider container ensure user is logged on analytics
  • The GoogleDataChart component display any DataChart configuraton

Demo : https://revolunet.github.io/react-analytics-widget

Requirements

You need to create a OAUTH client id in the google developer console and provide an analytic view ID. Alternatively you can use server-side authentication tokens. You can find more info in this example.

Note:

If you provide values for both the accessToken and the clientId props, the latter will be ignored.

Also, add the Google SDK at the top of your page

;(function(w, d, s, g, js, fjs) {
  g = w.gapi || (w.gapi = {})
  g.analytics = {
    q: [],
    ready: function(cb) {
      this.q.push(cb)
    }
  }
  js = d.createElement(s)
  fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]
  js.src = "https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js"
  fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs)
  js.onload = function() {
    g.load("analytics")
  }
})(window, document, "script")

Usage

OAUTH authentication


import { GoogleProvider, GoogleDataChart } from 'react-analytics-widget'

const CLIENT_ID = 'x-x--x---x---x-xx--x-apps.googleusercontent.com';

// graph 1 config
const last30days = {
  reportType: "ga",
  query: {
    dimensions: "ga:date",
    metrics: "ga:pageviews",
    "start-date": "30daysAgo",
    "end-date": "yesterday"
  },
  chart: {
    type: "LINE",
    options: {
      // options for google charts
      // https://google-developers.appspot.com/chart/interactive/docs/gallery
      title: "Last 30 days pageviews"
    }
  }
}

// graph 2 config
const last7days = {
  reportType: "ga",
  query: {
    dimensions: "ga:date",
    metrics: "ga:pageviews",
    "start-date": "7daysAgo",
    "end-date": "yesterday"
  },
  chart: {
    type: "LINE"
  }
}

// analytics views ID
const views = {
  query: {
    ids: "ga:87986986"
  }
}

const Example = () => (
  <GoogleProvider clientId={CLIENT_ID}>
    <GoogleDataChart views={views} config={last30days} />
    <GoogleDataChart views={views} config={last7days} />
  </GoogleProvider>
)

Server-side token authentication


import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { GoogleProvider, GoogleDataChart } from 'react-analytics-widget'

// graph 1 config
const last30days = {
  reportType: "ga",
  query: {
    dimensions: "ga:date",
    metrics: "ga:pageviews",
    "start-date": "30daysAgo",
    "end-date": "yesterday"
  },
  chart: {
    type: "LINE",
    options: {
      // options for google charts
      // https://google-developers.appspot.com/chart/interactive/docs/gallery
      title: "Last 30 days pageviews"
    }
  }
}

// graph 2 config
const last7days = {
  reportType: "ga",
  query: {
    dimensions: "ga:date",
    metrics: "ga:pageviews",
    "start-date": "7daysAgo",
    "end-date": "yesterday"
  },
  chart: {
    type: "LINE"
  }
}

// analytics views ID
const views = {
  query: {
    ids: "ga:87986986"
  }
}

class Example extends Component {
  componentDidMount = () => {
    const request = new Request('https://yourserver.example/auth/ganalytics/getToken', {
      method: 'GET'
    });
    fetch(request)
      .then(response => response.json())
      .then(({ token }) => {
        this.setState({ token }); // TODO: handle errors
      });
  }

  render = () => (
    <GoogleProvider accessToken={this.state.token}>
      <GoogleDataChart views={views} config={last30days} />
      <GoogleDataChart views={views} config={last7days} />
    </GoogleProvider>
  )
}

