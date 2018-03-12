Embed Google Analytics widgets in your React applications.
GoogleProvider container ensure user is logged on analytics
GoogleDataChart component display any DataChart configuraton
Demo : https://revolunet.github.io/react-analytics-widget
You need to create a OAUTH client id in the google developer console and provide an analytic view ID. Alternatively you can use server-side authentication tokens. You can find more info in this example.
If you provide values for both the
accessToken and the
clientId props, the latter will be ignored.
Also, add the Google SDK at the top of your page
;(function(w, d, s, g, js, fjs) {
g = w.gapi || (w.gapi = {})
g.analytics = {
q: [],
ready: function(cb) {
this.q.push(cb)
}
}
js = d.createElement(s)
fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]
js.src = "https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js"
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs)
js.onload = function() {
g.load("analytics")
}
})(window, document, "script")
import { GoogleProvider, GoogleDataChart } from 'react-analytics-widget'
const CLIENT_ID = 'x-x--x---x---x-xx--x-apps.googleusercontent.com';
// graph 1 config
const last30days = {
reportType: "ga",
query: {
dimensions: "ga:date",
metrics: "ga:pageviews",
"start-date": "30daysAgo",
"end-date": "yesterday"
},
chart: {
type: "LINE",
options: {
// options for google charts
// https://google-developers.appspot.com/chart/interactive/docs/gallery
title: "Last 30 days pageviews"
}
}
}
// graph 2 config
const last7days = {
reportType: "ga",
query: {
dimensions: "ga:date",
metrics: "ga:pageviews",
"start-date": "7daysAgo",
"end-date": "yesterday"
},
chart: {
type: "LINE"
}
}
// analytics views ID
const views = {
query: {
ids: "ga:87986986"
}
}
const Example = () => (
<GoogleProvider clientId={CLIENT_ID}>
<GoogleDataChart views={views} config={last30days} />
<GoogleDataChart views={views} config={last7days} />
</GoogleProvider>
)
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { GoogleProvider, GoogleDataChart } from 'react-analytics-widget'
class Example extends Component {
componentDidMount = () => {
const request = new Request('https://yourserver.example/auth/ganalytics/getToken', {
method: 'GET'
});
fetch(request)
.then(response => response.json())
.then(({ token }) => {
this.setState({ token }); // TODO: handle errors
});
}
render = () => (
<GoogleProvider accessToken={this.state.token}>
<GoogleDataChart views={views} config={last30days} />
<GoogleDataChart views={views} config={last7days} />
</GoogleProvider>
)
}