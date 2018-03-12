Embed Google Analytics widgets in your React applications.

The GoogleProvider container ensure user is logged on analytics

container ensure user is logged on analytics The GoogleDataChart component display any DataChart configuraton

Demo : https://revolunet.github.io/react-analytics-widget

Requirements

You need to create a OAUTH client id in the google developer console and provide an analytic view ID. Alternatively you can use server-side authentication tokens. You can find more info in this example.

If you provide values for both the accessToken and the clientId props, the latter will be ignored.

Also, add the Google SDK at the top of your page

;( function ( w, d, s, g, js, fjs ) { g = w.gapi || (w.gapi = {}) g.analytics = { q : [], ready : function ( cb ) { this .q.push(cb) } } js = d.createElement(s) fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[ 0 ] js.src = "https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js" fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs) js.onload = function ( ) { g.load( "analytics" ) } })( window , document , "script" )

Usage

OAUTH authentication

import { GoogleProvider, GoogleDataChart } from 'react-analytics-widget' const CLIENT_ID = 'x-x--x---x---x-xx--x-apps.googleusercontent.com' ; const last30days = { reportType : "ga" , query : { dimensions : "ga:date" , metrics : "ga:pageviews" , "start-date" : "30daysAgo" , "end-date" : "yesterday" }, chart : { type : "LINE" , options : { title : "Last 30 days pageviews" } } } const last7days = { reportType : "ga" , query : { dimensions : "ga:date" , metrics : "ga:pageviews" , "start-date" : "7daysAgo" , "end-date" : "yesterday" }, chart : { type : "LINE" } } const views = { query : { ids : "ga:87986986" } } const Example = () => ( <GoogleProvider clientId={CLIENT_ID}> <GoogleDataChart views={views} config={last30days} /> <GoogleDataChart views={views} config={last7days} /> </GoogleProvider> )

Server-side token authentication